ST. BONAVENTURE — Coaches are creatures of habit and routine … especially on the collegiate and pro levels where there’s so much at stake.
And never has the routine been more disrupted than in this year of Covid-19. That’s especially true for college athletics. Oh, football was affected, but after some programs opted out of the campaign and with only one game a week to be scheduled, the NCAA and its conferences cobbled together an unfulfilling but reasonable facsimile of a Division I season.
D-I hoops, with its non-conference, in-season tournaments, two-game weekly norm and league affiliations, not so much.
To date, there have been more starts and stops than a teenager learning to drive a stick shift.
ST. BONAVENTURE, as with most of the Atlantic 10, has been a notable victim.
The Bonnies didn’t play nine of their 11 scheduled non-conference games due to pandemic concerns and their 18-game A-10 slate might not reach that number.
After Tuesday night’s 86-73 victory over La Salle at a fanless Reilly Center, coach Mark Schimdt’s team is 10-2 overall, 8-2 in the Atlantic 10.
Only three games more St. Bonaventure games are locked (and that word is used advisedly), Friday night at VCU, Feb. 21 at George Washington and Feb. 28 against Dayton at the RC.
Still to be played are games against Richmond and Saint Louis at home, and Saint Joseph’s, Massachusetts and Davidson on the road.
However, the Bonnies’ remaining slate has only four reschedule dates for those five opponents, and even those foes could change. Originally, Bona was supposed to play at UMass on Sunday, but that entire university is closed down for two weeks due to the coronavirus. Thus, Schmidt’s crew was switched to the Friday night game at VCU, a team it had already beaten (70-54 at the Reilly Center last month) and was only supposed to play once. However, the A-10 wanted a quality matchup for ESPN2’s national telecast.
AFTER LAST night’s victory, that kept the Bonnies in first place in the conference, Schmidt mused about the Atlantic 10’s scheduling nightmare and the inherent preparation problems.
“It’s a challenge,” he said. “We were supposed to play (La Salle) on Wednesday and I’m sitting on my couch (Sunday) and get the call that we’re gonna play on Tuesday. So now it’s … you’re not as well prepared. We lost a day of preparation.
“I’m lucky that I have an experienced team (five juniors who play the bulk of the minutes) that understands scouting reports and can really turn the page. But I don’t think you’re as prepared as you want to be … (though) La Salle was at even more of a disadvantage because they had to travel.”
Schmidt pointed out the difference the date change made.
“We played Saturday (in St. Louis) and got back late (so) Sunday was supposed to be an off-day,” he said. “That’s the day that we as coaches watch the (previous game’s) tape and make corrections and start preparing for La Salle which was going to be on Wednesday. (Then) we find out we’re going to play (on Tuesday) so everything is just more difficult to prepare.
“But that’s the way it is and La Salle had it even tougher than us. They had one day (to prepare) then get on a flight to get up here.”
However, Schmidt was quick to add, “It is what it is and I know the players are just happy that we’re able to play. There are pauses and interruptions … playing one team, then it’s going to be cancelled, we’re playing another team.
“I’ve said this before, the teams that can turn the page and teams that can adjust are the teams that are going to be more successful. You can’t make excuses … the Atlantic 10 is doing the best job they can and we’re just got to adjust. It’s not like we were at a disadvantage that (La Salle) had a week to prepare and we had a day and a half.”
And that’s the way it’s going to be through the end of the regular season.
(Chuck Pollock, A Times Herald senior sports columnist)