In one way, it wasn’t particularly harmful.
The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, after Saturday’s 70-59 loss to Saint Louis, dropped only slightly in the NET rankings Sunday — from No. 32 to 40 — which was still tops among Atlantic 10 teams (one spot ahead of VCU and three above the Billikens).
It also barely slipped in the KenPom projection, to No. 51, just two places behind SLU for the top ranking in the conference.
And, at those two figures, Bona is still very much in the at-large discussion with just under a month remaining in the regular season.
In another way, it was a bit of a hit.
In falling to the Bills, Bona missed an opportunity at a second Quadrant 1 victory on the season (home wins over NET Top 30 opponents; road victories over Top 75 foes), critical to any team’s at-large chances, but even more so for a non-power league team that had almost no non-conference in which to add to that win total.
And though there’s no shame in losing on the road to what many viewed as the league’s preseason favorite, Bona, as an A-10 team in a limited campaign, will only have so many such opportunities. The good news for coach Mark Schmidt’s team is that, due to yet another series of scheduling changes, another Quad 1 chance has materialized.
BONA, whose game with La Salle had already been moved up two weeks to Wednesday, will now play that contest on Tuesday night in the Reilly Center (6 o’clock). That’s so Schmidt’s group can fill an open date at VCU on Friday night.
The Bonnies were originally scheduled to play at UMass on Sunday, but that game was postponed after the latter announced a two-week pause for all athletics programs due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases on campus. So instead of the Minutemen (No. 104 in the NET rankings and the prospect of a Quad 2 win), they’ll get the Rams (No. 41) on the road, and another crack at a Quad 1.
Additionally, this will allow Bona to participate in a second Friday Night Showcase contest, which will be televised nationally on ESPN2 (7 o’clock). Bona won the first such contest, topping Duquesne in the Reilly Center, 62-48. It will also serve as a rematch against the Rams, against whom Bona rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit for a 70-54 victory back on Jan. 20.
Bona (9-2, 7-2), even after its loss to the Billikens, remains in first place in the league standings, a half-game up on VCU, Davidson and UMass. For the year, it’s 1-1 in Quadrant 1 contests (road win over Richmond; road loss to SLU), 3-1 in Quad 2 games (home win over VCU, road win over Duquesne; neutral court triumph over Akron) and 5-0 in Quad 3 and 4 matchups.
AS IT stands, the Bonnies have only two other “still-scheduled” games: at George Washington (Feb. 21) and home with Dayton (Feb. 28). However, it also has available makeup slots on Feb. 17, Feb. 24, March 3 and the final day of the regular season, March 6. As a team in the NCAA Tournament conversation, the hope is that, among those the league would prioritize in making up for Bona would be a road game against Davidson (No. 67) and home rematches with Richmond (No. 53) and Saint Louis No. 43).
Schmidt, though, remains pleased at how his team has responded to the myriad of COVID-related schedule changes.
“Our guys are just happy to play,” he said on a Zoom call prior to the Saint Louis game. “There were going to be pauses, interruptions during the season, and our guys knew that. And there’s going to continue to be pauses. I don’t think we’re going to go straight out the rest of the way without having some canceled.
“The teams that can handle it the best, that deal with this adversity, that can turn the page, those are the teams that are going to be successful. And I’ve been lucky, we have an experienced team that understands that. It’s not easy for anybody, it’s a challenge for everybody. But we’re making the best of the situation.”
He reiterated: “We’re just happy to play, no matter who we’re playing, when we’re playing, how we’re playing. The kids are really happy to play, and as coaches, we want to coach. So we’re looking forward to the games.”