ST. BONAVENTURE — There was a time when Steve Curran could never have envisioned being at St. Bonaventure.
The Bonnies’ associate head coach visited the Reilly Center as part of Mark Schmidt’s Robert Morris staff in 2003-04, a seven-win Bona season. He was back as an aide at Central Connecticut in 2005-06, another trying (8 wins) year for Bona.
Between the location and the program’s reputation at the time, he never thought it to be a potential landing spot.
Nearly 17 years after his first trip here, and a decade on the Bona staff, however, Curran, at times, can’t picture himself being anywhere else.
“The fans, the support, the pride, the tradition, it’s everything,” he said in a phone interview Wednesday. “We sell the remoteness and we sell the quote-unquote being in the middle of nowhere because I think people want to come here and want to become pros and want to play in a great league and they want to play in front of 5,000 people, and that’s what we have.”
Before joining Schmidt’s Bona staff in 2010, Curran had never spent more than five years at any of his previous coaching stops, including his alma mater Merrimack (1994-99), New Hampshire (1999-01), Robert Morris (2001-04), Siena (2004-05) and Central Connecticut (2005-10).
“You never really think you’re going to put down deep roots anywhere,” he acknowledged.
IN THE last 10 years, though, he’s not only entrenched himself professionally, becoming Mark Schmidt’s right-hand man, he’s become part of the one of the greatest eras in program history, a stretch that’s produced two NCAA Tournament appearances, two trips to the Atlantic 10 Tournament championship game (and one victory) and a share of an A-10 regular season title.
And, in doing so, he’s left himself open to the following question:
How does he weigh trying to elevate in the profession against continuing on with something special?
“It’s hard,” he said, “and then you take into consideration that my family’s here too. (Allegany-Limestone senior hoops star) Casey’s going on to play at Alfred, but my other two kids are still in high school. I’ve been here so long now you get attached to a place, to the players, to the people in town.
“I’ve had relationships in other places, but I have more relationships here than any place I’ve ever worked at, both inside St. Bonaventure and outside St. Bonaventure, just because it’s a unique place … in a good way.”
MAKE NO mistake, though: Curran wants to be a head coach.
And with 20-plus years of Division I experience, his rise to associate head coach at the A-10 level and the reputation of being a tireless worker on the recruiting trail, it would seem he’s on the cusp.
The 50-year-old former Merrimack star has landed on a couple of short lists in recent years. He interviewed for the Central Connecticut opening in 2016 and was reportedly considered for the Niagara position last spring.
And as he continues to help Bona make another push for the postseason, he also keeps his eyes and ears open.
Curran feels he’s ready for the opportunity.
“I would love to have an opportunity to be a Division I head coach,” he said. “It’s what I started coaching for 26 years ago … that’s the goal. I’ve had opportunities to interview for jobs that I thought were good jobs and didn’t get them, but I think everything happens for a reason.
“Would I have to move to another higher level as an assistant, a ‘Power 5’ program? That’s also something to consider. I’ve had opportunities there that I haven’t gotten, but (I feel as though) it’s all a matter of time.”
EARLIER IN the conversation, Curran underscored the team aspect of coaching, from rotating the “scouts” of opponents, to dealing with players to recruiting.
“It’s not just me, it’s the staff,” he said, when asked about being the lead recruiter, who’s helped land the likes of Jaylen Adams, Matt Mobley and Kyle Lofton. “We recruit as a whole. Our job is to go out and find talent and Coach Schmidt has to go out and see them after we see them. Then, we get to campus and our guys do a great job of closing the deal once we get recruits to campus.”
Every now and again, of course, he has to look out for himself.
And the recent downtime that resulted from the coronavirus-related quarantine has allowed him not only more time with family and a little bit of a breather … but the chance to do just that.
“The (National Association of Basketball Coaches) was doing Zoom (calls) all the time,” he noted. “One thing we talked about as a staff, our assistants, we couldn’t do a ton of recruiting, but we could do a lot in terms of learning new things, stuff that we could help tweak the program at St. Bonaventure, but also help build myself better for when I’m ready to become a head coach.
“I was able to learn some different things, do a lot of Zooms with search firms, just learning the nuances of how it is to get a job because there’s quite a science to it now. So it’s been good.”
And for as difficult as it might be to walk away from such a good situation — a successful program that he helped construct — “I definitely want to be a head coach,” he reiterated, before adding with a laugh. “I’m always going to keep those options in the next few years … because I’m not getting any younger.”