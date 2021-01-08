ST. BONAVENTURE — For a moment, it appeared as if Jesse Fleming’s team had completed a double-digit comeback.
The St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team had trailed Richmond for nearly three quarters before tying the game late in the fourth. A last-second chance to win came up short, however, as the Bonnies fell to the Spiders, 59-58, in an Atlantic 10 matchup on Friday night in the Reilly Center.
Trailing by 10 points with five minutes to play, 3-pointers from Tori Harris and Olivia Brown cut the Richmond lead to the smallest it had been for over 10 minutes of game time. Another triple by Brown cut the lead to one, and soon Bona found itself in a tie game with less than two minutes to play.
Grace Townsend put the Spiders ahead for good, however, 58-56, when she drove to the basket with 38 seconds left and beat the shot clock with a bucket under the rim. On the following possession she made 1-of-2 free throws to make it 59-56 before Bona pulled back to within one on a pair of Asianae Johnson freebies with 11 ticks remaining.
Moments later, two missed free throws by Kate Klimkiewicz gave Bona the ball on an end-to-end push with seven seconds left.
Deja Francis dribbled the length of the court and tried to swing it to an open Brown along the sideline, but the game clock expired before the Bonnies could get a shot off.
“I DIDN’T want to call a timeout, I thought that (Richmond) had struggled scrambling and we had two ball-handlers on the floor,” said Fleming, who had a timeout remaining. “We kind of got the spacing that I wanted, and I thought we had won the game. I thought (Francis) was going up with the layup and I thought we had them in a scramble situation. (We’ve) just got to learn from it.”
Klimkiewicz led the Spiders with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting. Claire Holt and Addie Burdik each added 12 points for Richmond (4-3, 1-1), which pushed a 32-26 halftime lead to as many as 11 (52-41) early in the fourth quarter.
Johnson scored a team-high 18 points for the Bonnies, including the two made free throws to pull the team within one point shortly before the game’s final play. Harris finished with 12 points, while I’yanna Lops scored 11 points in what Fleming called her “best game” as a Bonnie.
“She finished around the basket. She ran the floor. She rebounded,” Fleming said of Lops. “We think she has a really high ceiling.”
Seven players reached the score sheet for Bona, and nine played at least 10 minutes in the game. Fleming said that his team’s depth, when utilized, can make it dangerous.
“We’re still trying to figure out the lineups of who’s going to be there and who’s going to be consistent for us,” Fleming said. “We can be dangerous if we get nine or 10 people playing their role.”
Bona fell to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the A-10, and will face a quick turnaround in welcoming VCU to the RC for a noon tip-off on Sunday. The Bonnies have now lost four-straight games.
“We’ve got to make some free throws, we’ve got to make some layups, and it’s really hard to win in this league,” Fleming said. “I’m happy that we fought and came back, but 1., we shouldn’t have been in that position, and 2., we need to get over this dang hump.”