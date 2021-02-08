ST. BONAVENTURE — On Sunday, the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team clung to a first-quarter lead for more than 30 minutes on its way to beating Davidson.
On Monday, however, the Bonnies would need a second-half comeback to beat the Wildcats.
After trailing for the entirety of the first half, SBU used a big third quarter before fending off a Wildcat comeback to beat Davidson for the second-straight day, 71-63, on Monday at the Reilly Center.
Bona took its first lead of the game with 5:28 left in the third stanza on a Jurnee President layup. Afterward, a Tori Harris 3-pointer put the Bonnies up by multiple possessions. SBU outscored the Wildcats, 23-11, in the third quarter.
“We got some stops, got ourselves out in transition and got ourselves some easier baskets,” said Bona head coach Jesse Fleming. “The flow was there.”
After trailing for the next 10 minutes of game time, Davidson tied it midway through the fourth quarter when Suzi-Rose Deegan beat the shot clock with a desperation 3-pointer. Harris answered with a triple of her own, however, putting the Bonnies back ahead for good.
“She’s one of the best shooters I’ve ever coached, and the numbers haven’t really said it this year,” Fleming said of Harris. “I just thought that the three she hit was huge. She was confident with it. That really put us in a great position.”
Harris finished with 12 points for Bona on 5-for-9 shooting from the field, including 2-for-4 from distance.
Asianae Johnson, who tallied 18 points against Davidson on Sunday, scored a team-high 20 points for SBU.
“Coach (Fleming) has been telling us since day one, just get over that hump,” Johnson said. “We haven’t in the past, but today, we really kept our composure and stuck together as a team. That’s really all that mattered.”
Johnson was named Atlantic 10 player of the week earlier on Monday following her performance the day before.
“I put in so much work, and everyone can see it,” Johnson said. “I’m just glad to have that acknowledged.”
I’yanna Lops scored 13 points and pulled down seven rebounds for the Bonnies, while Deja Francis had 11 points and seven rebounds. President added 11 points for SBU.
“Just to have five people in double figures I think says a lot,” Fleming said.
Chloe Welch scored a game-high 23 points for Davidson, which shot 37% from the field and 21% from 3-point range after shooting 40% and 18% from there, respectively, on Sunday.
After the Wildcats had out-rebounded the Bonnies, 41-29, on Sunday, SBU controlled the boards on Monday by a margin of 34-29.
Bona shot 52% from the field after shooting just 44% a day ago, but only hit three 3-pointers on Monday after knocking down eight of them the day before.
“We held them to one shot a lot, and we needed to,” Fleming said. “You can get out-rebounded if you make eight three’s, but if you only make three, you’d better be winning that rebounding battle.”
Bona’s second-consecutive win also marks its fourth victory of the season, three of which have come in A-10 play. The Bonnies, who will head south for a pair of road games against George Mason and George Washington over the weekend, sit at 4-10 overall and 3-8 in league play.
“I thought the team showed some grit today,” Fleming said. “I think we’ve got some pep in our step and a little momentum.”