ST. BONAVENTURE — Mark Schmidt, mostly out of necessity, has always embraced traveling outside of traditional bounds in recruiting.
He’s also never been shy about looking north for Atlantic 10-caliber players.
The longtime St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach used both of those routes for the Bonnies’ latest addition.
Justin Ndjock-Tadjore, a 6-foot-7 guard from Gatineau, Quebec, has verbally committed to join the Bona program, the website Pickin’ Splinters first reported and a second source confirmed on Thursday. The prep school product, who was most recently listed at 6-7, 175 pounds, per North Pole Hoops, is expected to have four years of collegiate eligibility, beginning next fall.
Bona, of course, has managed to lure a couple of more highly-touted prospects of late, including Power 5 target Osun Osunniyi, Buffalo product Dominick Welch and, most recently, Wake Forest transfer Quadry Adams. But for every one of those star-studded “gets,” Schmidt has leaned on triple the number of unheralded players that his staff develops from scratch. And Ndjock-Tadjore seems to fall more into the latter category.
THERE IS very little available online information about Ndjock-Tadjore, who becomes the first four-year player in the Bonnies’ 2021 recruiting class and the second overall member, alongside Adams. But from those limited details, he seems like a “Schmidt-type” of prospect.
Ndjock-Tadjore is a long, athletic guard whose athleticism, as with most younger Schmidt recruits, appears to be further ahead of his skill, though he’s reportedly made notable strides as a shooter and ball-handler over the last year.
The Quebec native was an RESQ Division all-star as a prep player at Cegep de l’Outaouais Collège during the 209-20 season and played travel ball for Under Armor Canadian Elite, which recently described him as “Canada’s best kept secret.”
In the last year, his recruiting was evidently hurt by the fact there were limited playing opportunities in Canada and that his Canadian Elite team, which trains in Toronto and often plays games in the United States, was unable to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still during that time, he was contacted by about 40 collegiate-level programs, about half of which were from the U.S., according to his high school coach, Jonathan Jean-Pierre.
Per online accounts, Ndjock-Tadjore was offered by Canadian powerhouse Carleton University and U.S. programs Bona and Ball State, the latter of the Mid-American Conference. In the end, he chose the Bonnies, a six-drive south from his hometown of Gatineau.
With Ndjock-Tadjore, listed as a 6-foot-7 shooting guard, on board, Bona now has nine scholarship players for next season — eight guards, including Jalen Adaway, who plays the power forward spot, but stands 6-5 — and big man Osun Osunniyi — with four slots still available.
Both Ndjock-Tadjore and Adams can ink their National Letters of Intent beginning April 14, the first official day of the spring signing period.