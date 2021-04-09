ST. BONAVENTURE — In the course of retooling for next season and beyond, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team made a splash in the transfer portal, adding a pair of former ACC players.
It also went the prep route, locking up a lesser known, but well-regarded Canadian high school forward. And now, it’s dipping into the junior college ranks … with what appears to be yet another significant addition.
Oluwasegun Durosinmi, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound center, currently at Harcum College (Pennsylvania), has made a verbal commitment to play at Bona, CBS’ Jon Rothstein first reported and his juco program confirmed late Thursday. With an automatic extra year due to the pandemic, he’ll have a full four years of eligibility beginning next season.
In Durosinmi, a native of Nigeria, Bona now has a true backup center behind starter Osun Osunniyi and potentially another longer-term building block for after the Kyle Lofton/Osunniyi era. It also has another player who was coveted by, or played for, a high-major program before joining the Bonnies.
DUROSINMI, who goes by “Duro,” held offers from Florida, Georgetown and James Madison coming out of Virginia Academy (Ashburn) in 2020, according to rivals.com, before opting to play a year at the junior college level.
At that point, the big man was rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals. A year later, and with a year of collegiate experience under his belt, he’s being viewed as a high-impact addition for Bona.
“St. Bonaventure adds a bonafide backup behind Osun Osunniyi,” Rothstein tweeted after Durosinmi’s commitment. “(The) Bonnies will enter next season as a consensus Top-20 team.”
As a freshman at Harcum, Durosinmi averaged 10 points, 10 rebounds and over four blocks in just 23 minutes per game, finishing second in the National Junior College Athletic Association with 78 total rejections. Like Osunniyi, his primary strength appears to be as a rim protector, an imposing interior defensive presence who can block shots and alter others.
He’s now part of suddenly formidable, at least in terms of size, frontcourt, which includes the 6-foot-9 Osunniyi and 6-foot-8, 230-pound Pitt transfer Karim Coulibaly.”
“He becomes the second big man to transfer to the Bonnies after Coulibaly landed there last week from Pittsburgh,” read a snippet from rotowire.com. “The team should have a loaded and very deep frontcourt, which may make it difficult for Durosinmi to carve out a significant role right away, but he will have four years of eligibility remaining and could make a name for himself down the road if he decides to stick it out.”
DUROSINMI’S addition is the latest element to an ever-changing Bona roster, which, since the offseason began, has seen four players join the program and three players leave, most recently junior guard Eddie Creal, who entered the transfer portal on Friday. The 6-foot-9 center joins a 2021 recruiting class that includes Coulibaly and fellow ACC transfer Quadry Adams (Wake Forest) and Canadian prep forward Justin Ndjock-Tadjore.
With Durosinmi on board (and Creal’s exit), Bona has 10 scholarship players for next season, including a growing core for after the current group of six seniors — all five starters plus reserve Alpha Okoli — presumably depart after the 2021-22 campaign. Additionally, the Bonnies still have three available scholarships for next winter.
Harcum assistant coach John Ball believes that Bona made a quality pickup in Durosinmi.
“Duro has been awesome from the moment he stepped on campus,” Harcum assistant John Ball said to Pickin’ Splinters on Thursday night. “He is humble, an extremely hard worker, always trying to get better in his downtime and an excellent student. He has a nice, soft touch around the rim and can step out to hit some jumpers. He also is a defensive presence as a rim protector and rebounder.”