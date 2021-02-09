ST. BONAVENTURE – It’s been in this kind of spot before.
Five weeks ago, in what had been its only loss, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team fell to one of the league’s better clubs (Rhode Island), on the road, in a game that – for all that went wrong – it could well have won. How did it respond? By knocking off the Atlantic 10’s preseason favorite three nights later.
On Saturday, Bona lost in similar fashion, dropping a road decision to arguably the league’s best team (Saint Louis) in a game that, despite an early 13-point deficit, was there for the taking well into the second half.
The challenge, and the expectation, for just the second time this year? To bounce back. And that opportunity comes tonight when Bona hosts La Salle (6 o’clock, WPIG-FM, WHDL-AM, ESPN+-live stream) inside the Reilly Center.
“Having an experienced team, they understand we didn’t play great at Saint Louis and we didn’t play our A-game, which we needed to do to beat a team of that caliber,” coach Mark Schmidt said. “So, they just come back, you learn from it, (you apply) the 24-hour rule and you move onto the next one.”
He added, with true candor: “We weren’t going to go undefeated. We knew there were going to be some losses. Now it’s, how do you react to that loss?”
BONA (9-2, 7-2), historically, has reacted well in these situations … particularly in the month of February.
Since Feb. 1, 2016, even after that 70-59 loss to the Billikens, Schmidt’s team is 31-11 during the month (and 19-6 in its last 25 games). More, Bona has lost back-to-back games in February just once in that span – last year, in late-season setbacks to Duquesne and the Explorers.
Tonight, it has another chance to start a February roll. And it comes against a puzzling La Salle group that has proven to be both a giant-killer and a “get right” opponent for a handful of teams.
The Explorers (8-11, 5-7) currently own victories over the teams picked to finish Nos. 1-3 in the preseason poll, including an 82-75 victory over the Saint Louis team to which Bona just fell. However, they’ve also dropped six league games by an average 19 points, most notably a 75-42 shellacking by George Mason.
The height of that confounding nature came within the last week, when La Salle beat the A-10’s top-ranked team, per KenPom, (Saint Louis) and followed it up with a 76-68 loss to the lowest (Fordham).
Naturally, Schmidt is fixated more on the squad that knocked out Richmond, Dayton and the Billikens. That’s the one – a team that averaged 78 points in those triumphs – that figures to pose a challenge to his top-rated defense.
“They’re talented,” he said. “They got really good guards, they can shoot the ball from the perimeter, they can take you off the bounce. They run good stuff, they really push the ball hard in transition, they’ve got seven or eight guys that are averaging between 6-10 points, so there’s not one guy or two guys that are the knowns.
“They have a lot of good pieces … they can be potent offensively. And when they shoot the ball well from the perimeter, they’re a tough team to beat.”
AS SCHMIDT noted, the Explorers have no true “star.”
Of the eight that are averaging between six and 10 points, sophomore guards Sherif Kenney (6-foot-4) and Jack Clark (6-foot-8) are the leading scorers at 9.8 points per game. And they’re at their best when they’re knocking down 3s.
La Salle currently ranks third in the league in 3-point percentage (.361) and fourth in makes (7.9 per game). They have four players with 24 or more on the year, led by Scott Spencer’s 30-of-71 clip.
Bona struggled in that area against the Billikens, allowing them to shoot 11-of-27 from deep. With SLU, it was a matter of preventing touches on the block. With La Salle, the challenge is to limit dribble penetration.
“You’ve got to be able to guard them,” Schmidt said. “They’re all very good off-the-bounce guys. We’ve got to do a good job on ball screens and then we gotta keep the ball in front of us. If we can do that, then we have a better chance of contesting those 3s. But if we’re turning the ball over and they’re (driving), then it’s going to be a long night.
The Bonnies have had a tough time against seemingly unremarkable La Salle teams in the past. In 2016 (one of their rare February losses), they fell to the last-place Explorers in the middle of an NCAA Tournament push. Last year, they dropped a 73-65 road decision (to 10th-place La Salle) while closing in on a double bye in the A-10 Tournament.
The task in this one: to avoid that type of loss and maintain the focus that has gotten them to this point. Bona, after all, is far from panic mode, still at the top of the A-10 standings (a half-game ahead of three teams) and at, or near there, in all the key metrics.
“We just gotta take care of ourselves,” Schmidt said, when asked about where his Bonnies stand halfway through the A-10 campaign. “And if we can do that, we’ll be fine. It doesn’t matter what other people do behind us, in front of us, we gotta make sure we’re concentrating on just us.
“And I think one of the reasons we’ve had some success – not just this year, but overall – is we don’t look ahead. We don’t really care about what other people are doing. That doesn’t affect us. We just gotta take care of the team that’s (next) on our schedule, and that’s La Salle.”