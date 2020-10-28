ST. BONAVENTURE — It’s a microcosm of the futility the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team continues to face.
By all accounts, both Bona and Siena want to continue their Franciscan Cup series in this COVID-19-challenged season, an anticipated matchup that has spanned a decade, with the Bonnies winning six of those games to the Saints’ four.
The issue is finding a timeframe in which to play.
The Saints are mostly unavailable over the first three weeks of December, when the contest would typically be scheduled, due to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opting to begin league play on Dec. 8. Conversely, the MAAC built in a non-league window from Dec. 22-30, but Bona may need to leave that week open in case the Atlantic 10 decides to start its own league schedule early.
Such is the endless frustration that Bona has felt while trying to piece together a non-league slate.
“When it comes to basketball scheduling, I kind of equate to this,” athletic director Tim Kenney noted on this week’s edition of the department’s YouTube Show, Bonnies Insider. “Have you ever done a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle? And you lay it all out and you’re like, ‘oh boy, how are we going to make this work?’ Well multiply that by 10.
“Perfect example: We’re playing Team A, but then Team A’s conference says they’re not allowing anything outside of conference, so the game goes away. Or conferences expand (the number of league games they’re going to play) and the inventory becomes lesser.”
NOW FOUR weeks, to the day, from when Bona is slated to open the 2020-21 season, the makeup of those contests continues to change. And with constantly fluid conditions comes the need for unceasing updates on just how things might look in the early portion of this already-unprecedented campaign.
Here’s what we know as November quickly approaches:
Bona will play four games in one of the Mohegan Sun “bubbles” to open the season, CBS’ Jon Rothstein reported Tuesday, including “confirmed” contests against solid mid-major foes Towson, Stephen F. Austin and Vermont.
A team source indicated that the Towson and Stephen F. Austin games are all but settled while another matchup with Vermont was, indeed, in the works. And though that fourth opponent has yet to be determined, it could actually end up being Siena.
Given the Saints are scheduled to be at the Connecticut venue around the same time, the teams have been in discussions about staging a game there, per multiple reports. In that case, Bona and Siena would resume the Franciscan Cup series next winter inside the Reilly Center.
OF COURSE, even if it works logistically, questions remain.
Just one day earlier, Siena coach Carmen Maciarello said that he wasn’t sure if it makes sense to play Bona if it doesn’t count as part of the Franciscan Cup contract, according to the Albany Times Union’s Mark Singelais.
And for the Bonnies, much of what they’re able to do from a non-league standpoint will be dictated by whatever the A-10 decides to do with the conference schedule.
The league recently completed its fall athletic director meetings, at which the men’s basketball slate was a top priority. Ultimately, the A-10 might well decide to expand both the window for a conference season and number of games so that it can leave room for makeup contests and offset other scheduling headaches.
“So we’re looking at this going, ‘well, what happens if this happens?,’” Kenney said. “We can’t be naive to think (COVID-19 issues aren’t) going to happen with basketball. What does that mean, how does that fit in and how do you make a conference season that’s viable? (Perhaps) extending the league season, looking at being flexible and playing some games in December; kind of having communal bye weeks where we can have makeup games if necessary.
“Those are a lot of things there.”
If the A-10 follows in the footsteps of a number of other leagues and jumps from an 18- to 20-game schedule this winter, Bona would have 24 of this year’s maximum of 27 games set between the league and Mohegan Sun contests.
It’s hoping the Atlantic 10 makes an announcement on the official schedule by either Friday or next Monday.
But that has brought about its own logistical complications.
“Things could change again,” Kenney noted. “All of a sudden, we might have to say we can only have conference games. Everything’s going to be on the table and it’s going to be dictated by some stuff that’s not in our control. What we’re trying to do is have Plan A, B, C and D all the way through so we can pivot and hit it the minute we have to make another decision quickly.”