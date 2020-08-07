OLEAN — On a day that produced two holes-in-one and saw a pair former champions ousted from the Championship Flight, Thursday’s opening round of match-play in the 84th annual Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament belonged squarely and perfectly to the St. Bonaventure team.
All seven Bonnies won their matches and four of them will go head-to-head in this morning’s second round at Bartlett Country Club, of which the winners meet in the afternoon round to reduce the flight to the semifinalists.
THOSE holes-in-one came from unexpected sources.
One was by Mike Cercone, a 7-handicapper from Pine Acres playing in the Third Flight, who aced the 174-yard 15th hole. The other was from RJ Pauly, who plays to a 14 handicap at Bartlett and holed out on the 140-yard third.
And while three former champions advanced — nine-time winner Chris Blocher downed Wilson Lockwood (Niagara Frontier), 4-and-3; Andy Frank (2008) dispatched Bartlett’s Knut Johnsen, 5-and-3; Eric McHone (2003) edged Bartlet’s Michael Davis, 1-up in 20 holes — two others fell, one to a Bonnie.
Josh Anderson (2001) was nipped 1-up in 20 holes by Nolan Swanson (Pinehurst) and Tom Crist (1994) was a 1-up loser to St. Bonaventure sophomore Andrew LaCongo.
His six Bona teammates fared equally well.
Junior Andrew Lemay beat Mike Brady (Coudersport), 3-and-1; senior Chris Chapman edged Matt Moonan (Pennhills), 1-up; freshman-to-be Jude Cummings downed Adam Bennett (Bartlett), 3-and-2 and junior Eric Stauderman topped Scott Brady (Bartlett) by the same score; and senior Jack Geise dispatched Joel Rosencrance (Bartlett), 9-and-7.
And, in the match of the day, Bona senior Dan Gianniny, the last player to join the Championship Flight by emerging from a gaggle of seven 78 shooters for one of two spots, topped tournament medalist Marcus Aiello, 1-up.
This morning, Gianniny faced Lemay and Stauderman met Cummings while Chapman faced John Nick Forrest (Bartlett), Geise met Penn-York Junior Connor Alfieri (Smethport) and LaCongo drew Blocher (Bartlett).
BUT THE Gianniny-Aiello match was no upset, more of the product of a bad round.
Aiello, the 28-year-old cost analyst for Siemens, plays to a +1 at Bartlett, meaning he has to give the course a stroke. In Wednesday’s medal qualifying round, he shot a 2-under-par 68 to claim medalist honors and the tourney’s top seed for match play.
However, Gianniny is a virtual +2 at the prestigious Country Club of Rochester, but struggled to a sloppy 78 in the Men’s Amateur’s medal qualifying round. That put him with six others at that score playing for the last two spots in the Championship Flight, and he ended the suspense on the first playoff hole by claiming one slot via a birdie.
And that produced one of the toughest first-round draws for a medalist in tournament history.
AFTERWARD, Gianniny admitted, “I really struggled yesterday and I knew that Marcus was a tough draw. I shot 1-under (69) and never led by more than two when I won 12 and 13. But he came back and won 16 and 17, that one with an awesome up-and-down, to get even.
“Then I hit a lucky chip on 18.”
And the subsequent birdie gave him a win in a season that looms as totally unfulfilling.
The Atlantic 10 has postponed fall sports, meaning no golf for St. Bonaventure. Indeed, when school starts, he and his Bonnie teammates don’t know if they can even practice together.
Gianniny admitted, “There are some other amateur events like this one that we could potentially do … but other than that ...”
Aiello wanted no part of that “bad draw” talk.
“You play who you play and you’ve got to beat him … that’s how it goes,” he said. “I played bad, but I held it together and shot (one-over) 71. I hit two balls out of bounds today and one of them is what caused (the loss).”
THE DAY’S second most-compelling match was McHone’s victory over Davis, the Allegany-Limestone senior-to-be who easily claimed the Kevin Forrest Memorial Junior Medalist Trophy. The 1-handicapper from Bartlett got it by shooting his expected score, a 1-over 71 in Wednesday’s medal qualifier.
After the 1-up 20-hole victory the 48-year old executive vice president of McHone Industries,
who now lives in Fort Mill, S.C., admitted, “That kid is a REALLY good player.
“Luckily, I started playing better at the end. He eagled 14 on a great chip-in to go one up … but we were even most of the day.”
McHone added, “He made a mistake on 15, he should have gone 2-up because I was playing tennis back-and-forth (on the green) and on my fourth shot, I figured I’m just going to hit it and it one-hops and goes right in the hole. He ended up making a four when he should have had a birdie.
“He let me hang around and I birdied 18 (to tie) and then birdied two (to win). It wasn’t such a long putt, but it was downhill, about 10 feet with three feet of break, so it was either going to go in or go off the green.”
This morning, McHone faced Swanson, Frank faced Mike Edwards (Previous Flight Winner) and last year’s finalist, Mitch Faulkner (Pennhills), played Jeremy Summerson, a +3 at Cobblestone Creek.