ST. BONAVENTURE — It wasn’t meant as a slight toward Fordham.
The Rams, for as bad as they’ve been, always played hard under Jeff Neubauer, and have continued to do so since his firing on Jan. 26. In just the first week of February, they gave second-place UMass a scare (losing 60-54) and beat La Salle (76-68).
No, the uproar over this particular news was more directed at the league.
Last Saturday, the Atlantic 10 announced that St. Bonaventure, a team that still had games against Top 75 foes Richmond, Saint Louis and Davidson to make up – and a dwindling window in which to do so – would fill its first available open date (midweek, Feb. 15-19) with … last-place Fordham.
It was a head-scratching decision. Bona is currently one of four A-10 teams on the NCAA Tournament “bubble.” At this point, the most important thing the conference can do, especially in a year where the schedule is already so mangled, is to maximize the chances of each in that quartet for an at-large berth.
And not only did Bona not get a game that could help that cause, it got one that could almost even hurt its standing, considering just how low the Rams rank (No. 318 of 347) in the NET projection.
LOOK, we understand. The A-10 has had a nightmare of a time scheduling in this pandemic-impacted season. Teams have had to start and stop incessantly due to COVID-19 cases. Games are being postponed, canceled, switched and swapped with each passing day. Truthfully, the league deserves credit for being able to navigate such a disastrous situation as well it has.
But, Bona can’t have been matched up with Fordham at this juncture – not when it has a handful of pivotal contests still twisting in the wind.
And now, it’s not.
A day after that game was revealed, Fordham announced a school-wide two-week shutdown due to an on-campus spike in cases. Forty-eight hours later, and after some internal discussion on how to proceed, the contest was wiped from the Bonnies’ schedule. And with that came a needed reset.
Bona, rather than Fordham and its originally slated contest at George Washington, will play a road rematch with George Mason and host Davidson this week, the conference announced Tuesday. The former will be held Thursday afternoon (2 p.m.) inside EagleBank Arena while the latter will take place Sunday at the Reilly Center (3:30 p.m.)
THE BONNIES, despite losing two of their last three games, are still sitting favorably in the at-large conversation.
Coach Mark Schmidt’s team, given to whom those setbacks came (No. 32 VCU, No. 33 Saint Louis, both on the road), has barely dropped in the NET rankings, currently sitting at No. 41. It’s still on the right side of ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s latest NCAA Tournament projection, as one of the “Last Four In” (and currently in a “First Four” matchup as a No. 11 seed, as it was in 2017-18). It’s still in the hunt for a regular-season title, which would only help its resume come mid-March).
And now, after the latest schedule shakeup, it was given a pair of games more appropriate for a team in its position.
Instead of what would have been a tuneup contest against the Rams, Bona gets a road matchup with a Top-160 opponent, George Mason (No. 159), whom it handled in the RC, 84-67, back on Jan. 30. Instead of the Colonials (No. 246), it gets that needed game with Davidson (No. 71), whom Bona was supposed to meet last month in North Carolina before that contest was postponed due to a Wildcats pause.
The latter represents an opportunity at a Quadrant 2 victory (home vs. NET 31-75) while Mason, at the moment, would be a Quad 3.
WITH LESS than three weeks remaining in the regular campaign, it remains a chaotic, ever-changing state for both Bona and the A-10.
The Bonnies, as of Monday night, still didn’t know who they’d be playing on Wednesday or Thursday, let alone this weekend. The league continues to have the impossible task of trying to pair teams with whomever might be available in that particular week.
At this point, however, it would behoove the conference to prioritize its four teams on the tournament “bubble” when setting the schedule for these last 17 days. It was always going to be a “take what you can get” kind of year anyway. And it could mean significant money if one of those squads falls one key victory short of getting in.
As of Tuesday, Bona had just one other established game – next Sunday versus No. 89 Dayton – and three openings (Feb. 24, March 3, March 6) on its schedule. It was told even before the Fordham and GW games were officially called to expect the rest of its slate to be “blown up.”
Of course, all of this is contingent upon these teams being able to finish the year.
But for Schmidt’s team, if it’s going to optimize its standing, the hope is that two of those become the lingering Richmond and Saint Louis rematches.
