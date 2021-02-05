ST. BONAVENTURE — It isn’t that the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team hasn’t been here before.
Far from it.
The Bonnies, with this year’s 7-1 (9-1) start, are now tied with VCU for having the second-highest winning percentage in the Atlantic 10 since 2014 (79-37, .681), behind only Dayton (87-31). They have the fourth-most total wins since 2015 (114), trailing only league heavyweights VCU (125), Dayton (123) and Rhode Island (114). They’ve finished fifth or better in the standings in each year of that same stretch, including tied for first (2016) and second (2018).
Bona, by any measure, is now unequivocally one of the conference’s banner programs, very much the equal of the A-10’s biggest spenders, most reputable winners and foremost recruiters.
This, though, is the first time it’s been alone in first place … for this long and this late in the season. Even for a team that’s used to being near the top, in the conversation for a league title, this is different.
“The coaches said it (Wednesday), we’re usually the one that’s hunting teams, but we’re being hunted now,” junior Dominick Welch acknowledged, “so we gotta just go out there everyday and just keep working and know that we got a target on our back now, just keep working like we’re 1-9.
“We’re not satisfied where we’re at and we just want to keep working every day and keep improving.”
ROUGHLY halfway through the A-10 campaign, almost all of the league’s upper-echelon has hit a stumbling block or two.
The top three teams in the preseason poll – Richmond, Saint Louis and Dayton, respectively – have all lost to La Salle, chosen to finish 13th (of 14 teams). The Billikens have displayed clear rust, losing to both UD and the Explorers (in games they were heavy favorites in) since returning from a month-long pause.
The Flyers, at 6-4 and with losses to La Salle, Fordham and Duquesne, are plainly not the same untouchable team they were last winter.
Almost everyone … except Bona.
Coach Mark Schmidt’s team, despite a couple of forgettable first halves and a lackluster second half against George Mason, has fared well in those same spots while retaining its No. 1 position over the last few weeks.
Bona has won every game this year in which it was the favorite. Its lone loss came to Rhode Island (as a 2½-point underdog) – on the road, after an 11-day layoff and without its leading scorer in conference play (Jaren Holmes). And it’s winning convincingly, with five of those seven triumphs coming by at least 14 points.
OF COURSE, with anywhere from five to 10 games remaining (depending on how many of its postponed contests are actually made up), the Bonnies still have plenty of work to do … a number of important victories to snag if they’re, indeed, going to be in at-large contention.
Lurking, as scheduled, over the next few weeks: Saturday’s road game against the previously nationally ranked Billikens, a game at third-place UMass and a home matchup against the giant-killing Explorers. It could also conceivably see Richmond and Saint Louis again and is supposed to play at second-place Davidson.
For now, though, it’s hard to ask much more of these Bonnies than what they’ve accomplished since the start of the new year.
“One of the big keys is just staying humble,” junior guard Kyle Lofton said. “Don’t be big-headed about it. We know where we’ve been the last couple years. And then we know what’s gotten us here – hard work, not listening to the noise, just continuing to work day-in and day-out.
“I think we gotta continue to do that, no matter if we’re first or last in the conference.”
AND IT isn’t lost on Bona just how tough a task it will be to remain atop its perch.
Two years ago, the A-10 was young and rebuilding. Last season, it ran solely through the Flyers. This year, however, the league is as talented and strong, from top to bottom, as it’s been in recent memory.
And the numbers reflect that.
Through Thursday, nine of the conference’s 14 teams sat in the top 125 of the NET rankings (seven in the top 100), led by Bona at No. 31. Against the bottom two teams (Saint Joe’s and Fordham), Schmidt’s squad was up four and tied, respectively, before pulling away after the break.
Lofton himself was quick to note that La Salle had taken out the top three teams in the preseason poll and that Fordham had upended the mighty Flyers. He knows, as much as anyone, the importance for Bona to keep its focus.
“It’s an anybody-can-beat-anybody league,” he said. “The same way we prepare for Richmond or Saint Louis, we take every game the same way. Preparation is key for any team. No matter if they’re last in the conference or first in the conference, we take it the same way.”