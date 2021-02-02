ST. BONAVENTURE — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, in the words of CBS Sports’ Seth Davis, is “almost famous.”
Bona, after Saturday’s 83-67 win over George Mason, continued to climb in national Top 25 voting this week, picking up 19 points in the Associated Press Top 25, the seventh-most among unranked teams, essentially putting it at No. 32 in the country. That’s a jump from last Monday, when it earned six points and placed at No. 41 overall.
The Bonnies (9-1, 7-1) appeared on 10 (of 65) AP ballots this week, earning a high ranking of No. 21 (from Dayton Daily News reporter David Jablonski), one vote at No. 22, two at No. 24 and six at No. 25 for a total of 19 points. They appeared in the “Almost Famous” category for the AP voter Davis, reserved for the handful of teams just outside his Top 25.
After completing an unbeaten January (7-0), coach Mark Schmidt’s team continues to garner more and more national attention.
Bona, which has won seven-straight games and remains in first place in the league standings, a game ahead of Davidson, also picked up eight points in the USA Today Coaches Poll, where it sits No. 33 overall.
Additionally, it jumped one spot, to No. 34, in NCAA.com’s Andy Katz’s weekly “Power 36 ranking, earning the following note from the popular college hoops insider: “Mark Schmidt is easily one of the most underrated coaches in the country, leading St. Bonaventure to the top of the A-10 …
“The Bonnies are the new class of the A-10.”
Bona also made slight jumps in some important metric categories. As of Monday, it ranked No. 35 in the NET rankings, highest among A-10 teams, No. 48 in the KenPom projection and No. 48 in ESPN.com’s “College Basketball Power Index.”
Bona is in search of its first national ranking since Jan. 19, 1971, when it checked in at No. 10 in the country before falling out of the poll the following week.