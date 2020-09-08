ST. BONAVENTURE — Mark Schmidt described it as the biggest obstacle to keeping his players healthy for the coming season.
“The challenge is when students come back,” the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball coach said while discussing his team’s safe return to campus on a media conference call in late July. “Can we still be as disciplined as we are now?”
Two weeks into the semester, the ability to keep his players in as controlled an environment as they were over the summer, when they were among the limited personnel back on campus, is already being tested.
A St. Bonaventure student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19, the university athletic department announced in a press release Monday. All athletics workouts were canceled Monday and men’s basketball players, according to student media reports, did not attend classes as a precaution.
“In addition to a negative test that each student-athlete needed to submit before traveling to campus as part of University protocol, athletes from all of St. Bonaventure’s 17 Division I sports were again administered COVID-19 tests through the Cattaraugus County Health Department last week,” the release stated. “In addition, any student-athlete who did not spend the summer in the United States was tested every other day over a period of 10 days before receiving clearance to resume workouts.
“During the latest round of testing, one individual tested positive on an initial test. That individual is asymptomatic and has since returned a negative result on the University’s Sophia-2 antigen testing machine. That student-athlete will receive a third test (PCR) to confirm results. Out of an abundance of caution, all workout activities for each team scheduled for Monday, Sept. 7, have been canceled.”
The university reported its first COVID-19 case on Friday evening, identifying the student, who was experiencing symptoms, as living off campus. Bona announced Sunday it was suspending 28 students who were identified at an on-campus party on Saturday night for violating the university’s “Community Compact” requiring students to abide by COVID-19 health and safety protocols.