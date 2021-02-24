Jaren Holmes and Kyle Lofton had picked up from where they left off on Sunday.
Dominick Welch had joined them, cashing in on five first-half 3-pointers to lift the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team to a double-digit halftime lead in the rematch. And when they’d all finally cooled down the stretch on Wednesday, it was an unlikely candidate who hit the biggest trey of any of them.
Jalen Adway, much like Bona as a whole, had played an uneven game, entering that moment just 5-of-15 from the floor. He’d made just two 3s all year, both with a losing outcome all but secured against Saint Louis.
And then the junior guard did what Adaway does: He came up big when his team needed it most.
Tied at 53, Adaway drilled a wide open corner 3, Davidson all but daring him to shoot, to give Bona a 56-53 lead with 1:56 to play. Two possessions later, he got a piece of Hyunjung Lee’s game-tying attempt to keep the advantage intact. And when it was over, Bona, despite allowing a 14-point second-half lead to crumble, had hung on, earning an enormous 56-53 road win inside Belk Arena and completing a resume-boosting sweep of the Wildcats.
“He struggled with his shot, he was hesitant all game,” coach Mark Schmidt said of Adaway. “But it just showed that he overcame that. We always talk about dealing with adversity and he dealt with it. He didn’t play very well offensively, but he hit a huge shot and got a huge deflection. He hit the game-winner.
“He’s a team guy. He didn’t get caught up. He was disappointed, but when it really counted, he hit the big shot for us.”
FOR THE first 23 minutes, Bona (12-3, 10-3) was hitting those same shots essentially at will.
Welch, who finished with 15 points (all in the first half) and seven rebounds, went 5-of-6 from deep in staking his team to a 39-28 lead at the break. Bona went 8-of-14 from distance the first 20 minutes, was 9-of-15 at the first media timeout of the second half and took its largest lead (46-32) on a Jaren Holmes runner with 16:48 left.
Then, suddenly and swiftly, that well dried up. Once again, however, it had its league-best defense to fall back on. And if Sunday’s effort was strong, its defensive performance in Wednesday’s rematch was superb.
After surrendering 13 3s in Game 1, Bona contained the Wildcats (11-7, 6-4) to an 8-of-28 clip from deep. It held Lee, who’d gone for 18 in the Reilly Center, to nine on 3-for-8 shooting. Most impressively, it took senior star and Bona killer Kellan Grady out of the game entirely, limiting him to a mere two points on 1-for-7 shooting.
It was only the third time in Grady’s distinguished career that he finished with two points or fewer.
And that effort pushed the Bonnies back into a tie with VCU for first place in the Atlantic 10 standings and made it seven-straight seasons with 10 or more conference victories, extending their league-best streak.
“The kids really locked in, and we played well in Game 1, but we gave up too many 3s, especially to (Grady) and Lee,” Schmidt noted. “We made a concerted effort to knock them off the line, we were switching one through four and the guys just did a good job. (Grady) didn’t get very many open looks, Lee got a couple … but that was the difference.”
Of the offensive woes, he added: “We missed a lot of shots, a lot of layups, but it didn’t affect our defense. To hold that team to 53 points, that’s an unbelievable effort by our guys. A lot of times when the offense isn’t going, the defense may suffer, but our guys were really locked in defensively, and that’s why we won.”
THE BONNIES tallied just 17 points after the break, making only four buckets after that under-16 media timeout.
In that time, Davidson made its move, slowly clawing back before tying it at 53 on a Luka Brajkovic layup with 2:30 remaining. Ultimately, though, Bona got a much-needed late score (from Adaway) and stop: On the Wildcats’ final possession, it again played strong defense, keeping the ball away from Grady and getting a hand in the face of Brajkovic, who missed a tough look from 3 with three seconds remaining.
And it managed to gut out a big win, on the road, against a good team bent on revenge after losing three days earlier.
“Experience. Winners,” Schmidt said of his team’s ability to shug off its struggles. “We had a 14-point lead and they tied it up. We could have folded, we kept on playing. We got the stops when we needed to get the stops.
“I’ve said this over and over, but offense is fickle. You never know. The staple has to be defense and rebounding and that’s what we did tonight.”
Holmes (4-of-6 3s) tallied a team-best 16 points while Adaway finished with 14 and seven rebounds. And though it went cold after halftime, here was the silver lining: Bona made 11 total treys for the second-straight game. In three of its last four contests, it’s gone an impressive 11-of-21, 11-of-21 and 9-of-14 from 3-point range.
And now, it looks as though arguably the A-10’s best team has turned a glaring weakness into a strength at this most critical juncture of the year.
“We want to be an inside-out team and … we’ve done a good job of driving and kicking,” noted Schmidt, whose team jumped up to No. 38 in the KenPom with Wednesday’s win. “(But) that’s really important. Those guys have been working their tails off. We got good shooters and we’re showing it right now. You want to play your best basketball at the end of the year and that’s what we’re doing right now.”