DAYTON, Ohio – It’s become the operative word in this final stretch of yet another scintillating season.
“Finish.”
It was the one thing the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team, and its young core, couldn’t quite do the last time it was in this position, allowing a 34-19 first-half lead to dissolve into a 56-54 loss to Saint Louis in the 2019 Atlantic 10 Tournament championship in Brooklyn. It was the missing ingredient just three weeks ago, when Bona closed a 12-point hole to two midway through the second half, but failed to complete the comeback in a 67-64 road loss to VCU.
Really, it’s all that’s remaining for the Bonnies, who, in the last two weeks, won the program’s initial regular season A-10 title, blew through their first two tournament opponents and likely punched their ticket to its third NCAA Tournament in the last nine years.
And it’s what they’ll look to do tomorrow afternoon when No. 1 Bona meets second-seeded VCU (1 o’clock, CBS-TV, WPIG-FM), with an automatic NCAA berth on the line, for the 2021 A-10 championship at the University of Dayton Arena.
“FINISH,” junior center Osun Osunniyi reiterated, when asked what Bona (15-4) could take from its surprising 2019 appearance, from which he and guards Kyle Lofton and Dominick Welch were key figures, into tomorrow. “That’s the one thing that we didn’t do my freshman year, was finish.”
Tying it back to the Billikens, whom Bona finally avenged in this year’s semifinals, he added: “We saw a bunch of stuff on TV, all over, how Saint Louis won that game. It showed clips from that game (before Saturday’s contest, a 71-53 Bona win). That’s given us extra motivation. Coach says all the time, we gotta finish the season strong. So we gotta finish the season strong on Sunday.”
Though it’s between teams that have likely already secured their place in the Big Dance – Bona was a No. 9 seed and VCU a 10 in ESPN’s latest bracket projection – this year’s title contest is no less a classic grudge match.
Bona and VCU split in the regular season, with the former earning a resounding 70-54 home win and the Rams (19-5) later avenging that setback in the Siegel Center. And both displayed stretches of dominance over one another – quite a feat given how good each ended up being; VCU, remember, brought a 40-25 lead into the break at the Reilly Center before the Bonnies erased that with their best half (45-14) of the Schmidt era.
Additionally, Sunday’s game will be the first since 2013 (a Saint Louis-VCU final) that the top two seeds meet in the A-10 championship .
FOR BONA, which has won five of six since that setback to the Rams, falling only by a bucket to Dayton, the key to a rubber-match victory is clear: It’s already well-acquainted with VCU, the athletic, physical, pressing bunch led by the league’s Player of the Year, Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland.
Now, it just needs to stay the course.
“We’ve learned what’s gotten us to this point,” Osunniyi said. “As you’ve seen over the past two games we’ve had (at A-10s), defense is the reason we won the regular season championship and defense is the reason we’ve been so successful.
“I feel like we’ve all completely bought into that gameplan and we understand that if we want to continue to win games and reach our goals and achieve something, we have to keep playing defense.”
Bona did a solid job there in the two regular-season matchups with VCU, holding the Rams to an average of 60.5 points, almost exactly the figure (60.1) by which it leads the A-10 and currently ranks No. 6 nationally. After an ugly first half in Game 1, it figured out how to attack the Rams offensively, taking care of the ball, playing downhill and finding its way into the paint.
And for all that went wrong in Game 2, it left Richmond – and arrived in Dayton – with the following bit of motivation: It was a made Dominick Welch 3-pointer at the buzzer away from potentially sweeping perhaps the A-10’s most vaunted program.
“That’s what you gotta do (to beat VCU),” Schmidt said, pointing to the final 20 minutes in the RC. “They’re a really aggressive team. You can’t turn the ball over against them; once you do, now they’re out on the break, they’ve got really long, athletic guys and it’s hard to guard them in the open court when they have numbers.
“Hopefully, we can duplicate that. We’re not going to hold them to 14 points again in the second half, but we’ve got to be able to control tempo as best we can.”
THE RAMS, who boast a pair of all-conference selections in Hyland and junior forward Vince Williams (11 points, 5 rebounds) and an all-defensive team choice in sophomore big man Hason Ward, went 2-2 after beating Bona, topping Richmond and Saint Louis while suffering a head-scratching home loss to George Mason.
It then ousted two more quality opponents (Dayton and Davidson) on its home floor to make it tomorrow’s showdown.
The Rams are no stranger to this type of stage. This is VCU’s sixth championship appearance in nine years as an A-10 member (it played in five-straight from 2013-’17, but won just one of those, in 2015 over Dayton).
But in this one, it’s getting a Bona team – one in search of the program’s second A-10 Tournament title (2012) – that’s been hyper-focused and connected from the start.
“We’re gonna try to do what we do and be our best selves and play our game not try to feed into other things that could prevent us from not being ourselves,” junior guard Jaren Holmes said. “Because what got us here is our camaraderie, our togetherness and the way we play and move the ball, so we’re gonna continue to do that.”
And, this time, finish.
“The second game against VCU, we didn’t finish,” Holmes acknowledged. “So that’s another focus for this game, as well; just continue to finish, continue to stay together no matter what.”