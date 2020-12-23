ST. BONAVENTURE — It wasn’t without its blemishes.
In its season-opener, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team went 1-for-14 from deep, surrendered 49 points after halftime and benefited greatly from the fact Akron shot the ball just as poorly. Four days later, of course, it allowed a 23-point lead to dissolve into a stunning four-point deficit before buckling back down and escaping the Reilly Center with a 77-69 win over Hofstra.
Overall, however, that was about as solid a two-game start that either Bona or its fans could have hoped for.
The Bonnies took a double-digit lead midthrough the first half of their game with Akron and essentially maintained it until the final minute. Much like last year, they got off to a dominant start against reigning CAA champion (and 2020-21 favorite) Hofstra, faltered and still wound up winning by eight.
Bona, in each contest, was the better team despite having just returned to practice following a two-week pause and still being without transfer guard Anthony Roberts, who averaged 13 points at Kent State last season and is expected to play a key role this winter once in game shape. Those efforts were made more impressive by the fact that, on Tuesday, the Zips thrashed an Ohio team (90-70) that was picked to finish second in the MAC and Hofstra, three days after finding itself down 20 in a hurry, went to preseason Atlantic 10 favorite Richmond and pulled out a 76-71 victory.
Considering those things, and that it’s still very clearly finding its way from both a conditioning and rhythm standpoint, Bona has the initial look of a team that could be a contender in this uncertain A-10 season.
And though, as coach Mark Schmidt has underscored, it has plenty to improve upon going forward, here are three factors to support that theory.
1. The early play of the “Big 3”
Bona will only go as far as Kyle Lofton, Dominick Welch and Osun Osunniyi take it, and so far, that ceiling appears to be high.
A game after producing its highest combined output to date (60 points vs. Akron), the trio tallied 45 and came up big down the stretch vs. Hofstra. This was especially encouraging for Lofton and Welch, who struggled in last year’s 0-2 home start, shooting 7-of-24 and 6-of-22 respectively.
Two games in, all three have been remarkably productive, with Lofton at 17 points, seven assists and four rebounds, Welch at 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals and Osunniyi at 20 points, 10 rebounds and three helpers. If all three are even close to those numbers at year’s end, the Bonnies will almost undoubtedly be either at or near the top of the A-10 standings.
Another good sign: A team that had averaged 69 and 67 points with those three at the forefront is so far averaging 79 per contest.
“Yeah, we need them,” Schmidt said after the Hofstra game. “They’re juniors now, they’re the main guys. Those three guys, along with Jaren (Holmes), they have to score the ball. We have to get AJ (Vasquez) going, we gotta get Justin (Winston) going, but we need those three to be our leaders, and it was good to see. They need to continue to do that for us.”
2. The offensive jump from Osunniyi
The hope was that he’d take another moderate step forward offensively this season.
But so far, Osunniyi has been the Bonnies’ best scorer … and player.
The 6-foot-10 center went for a career-high 25 points (with eight rebounds) on 10-of-15 shooting against Akron and followed it with 14 points and 12 rebounds vs. Hofstra, the second of which might have been more impressive as it came against a 2-3 zone and bruising Pride big man Isaac Kante.
Though early, ‘Shoon has done a better job of finishing post moves while collecting his usual dunks and putbacks. For his efforts, he was named the Big 4 Player of the Week for that inaugural stretch.
And though he can’t be expected to continue scoring at that same clip, if he can jump from even 11 to 15-16 points per game, while remaining one of the best defensive players in the conference, Bona might, indeed, be onto something special.
3. The help that may still be on the way
A year ago, Winston and Vasquez finished as the Bonnies’ fifth- and sixth-leading scorers at nine and six points per game. This year, due in part to limited action, they’ve been slow out of the gate, at three and four points per contest.
Both led Bona scoring on at least two occasions in 2019-20. Winston, at times, flashed as much raw ability as anybody on the roster; Vasquez proved to be a dependable shooter and a spark off the bench almost from the outset. This was a duo, remember, that went for 19 and 20 in a win over a good Rutgers team.
If that pair can get back to the same trajectory it ended last season on, junior Jalen Adaway continues to become more comfortable as he goes and Roberts actually provides the scoring punch that’s expected of him, Bona could well fulfill the lofty expectations it currently carries … either this season or next.