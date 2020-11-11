BOLIVAR — A tie with one-win Cuba-Rushford kept the Bolivar-Richburg girls soccer team from a second-place finish in its league standings.
Perhaps that was a motivating factor in its playoff rematch with the Rebels on Tuesday.
The Harris twins each scored and Kelsey Ferris added a marker as the Wolverines bested the Rebels, 3-0, in a Section 5 Class C2 first round matchup. B-R wound up taking two of the three meetings between the Allegany County rivals, including a 3-0 triumph and that 2-2 from just six days earlier.
McKinlee Harris tallied unassisted just before halftime to give No. 5 B-R (9-3-1) a 1-0 lead at the break. Madigan Harris added an insurance marker off a Kelsey Pacer pass in the 24th minute of the second half and Ferris scored just four minutes later, with Paityn Johnston assisting, to help put the game away.
Paie Taylor needed four saves to preserve the shutout, B-R’s fourth of the season. Tara Duvall stayed busy in net for the No. 12 Rebels (1-8-2), making 14 saves.
“It was a good first-round victory,” B-R coach Mark Emery said. “We played a pretty complete game.”
The Wolverines will host No. 13 Pavilion (3-10), which upset No. 4 Naples, in a Friday quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m.
NONLEAGUE
North Collins 4, Franklinville 1
NORTH COLLINS — Jaylee Jimerson scored off a Kirstyn Lehnortt pass in the first minute of the game and Lehnortt tallied just three minutes later to give NC early control in a season-ending victory.
Lina Young aided on Lehnortt’s marker and added two unassisted second-half goals to help NC pull away after Franklinville had narrowed the gap to 2-1 at halftime. Michaela Rice made five saves for the Eagles, who won their final two games following an 0-11 start.
Lillian Haggerty scored off a pass from Sofia Bentley while Sarah Courtney made eight saves for the Panthers, which finished the year 3-10-1.