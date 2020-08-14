In June 1998, Richie Sexson hit a towering solo home run to left field for the Triple A Bisons in a game against the Columbus Clippers. It was the only run scored in a 1-0 Bisons victory.
That was the first home run I ever saw, in person, at then-North AmericaCare Park in Buffalo.
In the 22 years since, while taking in a handful of games at one the most fan-friendly minor league venues in the country, I’ve witnessed home runs from a number of notable Bisons-turned-legit big leaguers, names as Russell Branyan, Travis Hafner, Jhonny Peralta, Brandon Phillips, Grady Sizemore and, most recently, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Never did I expect to see a home run, whether at home or in person, sail out of Sahlen Field off the bat of a major leaguer.
But that’s exactly what happened Tuesday night.
One of the multitude of sports oddities born of the COVID-19 pandemic, Buffalo has a Major League Baseball team, for this month and next: the Blue Jays, who are staging their home games at Sahlen Field after being restricted from playing in Toronto by the Canadian government.
For a single summer, at least, Buffalo has the MLB team it was denied in 1991, when the league instead granted expansion franchises to Denver and Tuesday’s opponent, Miami. For the first time in 105 years, when the former Blues were a member of the old Federal League, baseball at its highest level is being played 70 miles north.
That, in itself, is pretty cool.
MORE interesting was MLB’s debut in Western New York in a two-game series between the Jays and Marlins, the team partly-owned by Derek Jeter, managed by Don Mattingly and which nearly derailed the fledgling season with a coronavirus outbreak over the first weekend of play.
Both games went 10 innings, the latter of which ended with a 14-11 final.
On Tuesday, Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson staked claim to the most notable honor, hitting the first big league home run in Buffalo since 1915 and the first by an MLB player since Cliff Carroll on Oct. 7, 1885, with his solo shot in the third. Tied at 4, Travis Shaw won it for the Blue Jays with a bases-loaded RBI single in the 10th.
The real show, however, came a night later in a wild outing where the only downside was that it had to come without a single paying customer in attendance.
Down 8-0 in the third and 11-4 in the fifth, the Blue Jays rallied before tying it in the eighth on solo home runs from Shaw and Bo Bichette. Miami staved off a disheartening loss — and a jarring offensive performance from Toronto, which hit seven home runs and logged 18 hits — with three runs in the top of the 10th, including the go-ahead two-run single from Magneuris Sierra.
It was only the fourth time in MLB history that a team hit seven out of the park and lost. It was the first time in league annals that a team allowed at least seven homers and 18 hits and still won.
And that’s what made the first modern big league games in Buffalo not just an enticing development, but compelling TV at a time where sports is still in desperate need of it (Damian Lillard’s 61-point night against the Mavericks on Tuesday, for which former Jaylen Adams had a front row seat as a reserve with the Blazers, notwithstanding).
SINCE IT opened in 1988, Sahlen Field has allowed for quality baseball, future MLB stars (Bartolo Colon once threw a perfect game there as a Bison) and a fun summer activity, but an obviously (slightly) inferior product. The most you could hope for was a big-name major leaguer passing through on a rehab assignment or seeing a future standout play (such as Guerrero Jr.) before being called up.
On Wednesday, however, it was the launching pad for players like Vladdy, who launched a solo home run in the seventh, and Bichette, who finished 5-for-5 in the game and homered in both contests, whose MLB-official bombs into the Buffalo night sky were almost a surreal sight to behold.
Both Buffalo and the big league organization made any number of (truly impressive) upgrades to Sahlen Field to make it fit for the Blue Jays, many of which were on display on social media in recent days. On both nights, gaggles of fans lined the on-ramp to I-190 to try to catch a glimpse of big-time baseball being played in their city.
I’m a Yankees fan, and as such, Clint Frazier’s effort of nearly hitting for the cycle came first on Wednesday night. But count me among those who intend to follow along with Toronto as it embarks upon this bit of baseball history over the next six weeks.