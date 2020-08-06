RED HOUSE — A blue-green algae bloom around the Red House Lake shoreline has temporarily closed Red House Beach in Allegany State Park.
The bloom, believed to be made up of cyanobacteria, was first noticed Tuesday afternoon, prompting the closure of the lake to swimming and the posting of signs to avoid exposure to the bloom, according to Jay Bailey, regional parks director for the Allegany Region.
Sparse pockets of the algae were initially discovered along Red House Lake dam and the active bloom was confined to shoreline areas around the lake, Bailey said.
“The bloom appears to be diminishing as of Wednesday morning, but changes in an active bloom can change rapidly,” he added.
In addition to prohibiting swimming, visitors are advised not to let their pets enter or drink the water.
The bacteria, which evolved on Earth as far back as 3.5 billion years ago, is one of the oldest types of life on the planet. However, as part of its process to create oxygen, it gives off many cyanotoxins which can be dangerous to other life — even lethal to dogs that drink them.
“The swim area will remain closed until the bloom dissipates completely and satisfactory water test results can be obtained. Notice of reopening will be provided on our web page and social media,” Bailey said.
Swimming continues daily at Quaker Lake Beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The park concessionaire is continuing to rent boats and people may use kayaks on Red House Lake.
“Kayakers should avoid direct contact with cyanobacteria that may accumulate on the hull or paddles,” Bailey. said.
Those using Red House Lake “should be aware of the potential of cyanobacteria to produce toxins and avoid direct contact with an active bloom,” Bailey explained. “Fishing is allowed, but fishermen should avoid direct contact with cyanobacteria that may accumulate on fishing line or lures. Fishermen also should not consume any fish caught within a bloom.
“Observe posted signage, and check with the park office for updates,” he added. “Report any suspicious algae to park staff for them to take further action as needed.”
For more information on blue-green algae go online to: https://www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/77118.html or https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/water/drinking/bluegreenalgae/
ALSO IN THE area, the state Department of Environmental Conservation reported that a confirmed, widespread or lakewide HAB has been found on Allen Lake in Allegany County. The observation was made by a member of the public on July 24.