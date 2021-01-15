ST. BONAVENTURE — Its offense, on this night, was mostly absent.
One of its top scorers, who’d been on fire of late, was held in check. Another, after early foul trouble, didn’t score at all.
And so, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team did what it so often has in these same situations over the last couple of years: it grabbed its metaphorical hard hat and lunch pail and relied on its defense … and a second-half lift from its leader. And even in its poorest offensive outing of the year – it shot 36 percent from the field and just 2-of-16 from 3-point range – it still managed a 14-point win over a veteran Duquesne team that was chosen to finish in the league’s top five this season.
As his teammates struggled, Kyle Lofton filled the void, racking up 28 points, and Bona rode another fine defensive performance to a 62-48 triumph over the Dukes in the nationally televised Friday Night Showcase inside an empty Reilly Center.
It was the fourth-straight win for Bona (6-1), which matched its best start since 2014-15, tied its best-ever Atlantic 10 mark through five games (4-1) and claimed sole possession of first place in the league standings in the (very) early going.
“OUR GUYS … they understand the importance of defense, especially when your offense isn’t clicking, like it wasn’t today,” said Mark Schmidt, before reiterating his oft-used mantra: You win with defense, and I’ve said it over and over again, defense is the staple. Offense is fickle. Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t …
“But you win in this league by defense and rebounding … it has to be the staple and our guys have done that to this point.”
Bona did a quality job of keeping hulking forwards Marcus Weathers and Michael Hughes at bay. It limited guard Tavian Dunn-Martin, who’d scored 25 in the teams’ first meeting last year, to six points on 2-for-10 shooting. It hung close on the boards with a bigger team, losing that battle just 39-37.
And just like in the Fordham game before it, the Bonnies bore down when it mattered most, limiting the Dukes (3-5, 2-4) to just 2-for-16 shooting over the final 9:14 of the game, allowing them to turn to a 45-42 edge at the under-8 media timeout into its third-straight win by at least 14 points.
“Winning comes down to defense – defense and rebounding, close out possessions,” Lofton echoed. “I think we did a good job on the big guys. Duquesne is a physical team, they like to go inside. We did a good job of double-teaming, rotating and just coming up with the rebound (when we needed it).”
JAREN Holmes, after his three-game scoring spree, was limited to 11 points on 5-for-15 shooting. With Dominick Welch playing just 23 minutes due to foul trouble and not scoring, sophomore reserve Alejandro Vasquez stepped up with his first double-digit outing of the season, notching 11.
Mostly, though, Bona’s limited offense was supplied by Lofton … and remaining aggressive at the basket even when shots weren’t falling.
After a quiet first half (with Bona leading 27-23 at the break), the junior point guard exploded in the second, knocking down a series of mid-range jumpers and getting to the line (where he finished 12-of-14) while scoring 23 of his 28 in the frame. He tallied six points in an 8-0 run that helped the Bonnies get some initial separation – up 49-42 with 6:22 left – and made six-straight free throws down the stretch to seal it.
Just as important: in the wake of a woeful shooting night, Bona got to the line, connecting on 20-of-27, while keeping the Dukes (3-for-9) off it.
“Yeah, that’s what did, we manufactured stuff,” Schmidt said. “Our whole emphasis is to try to win own the paint, both offensively and defensively, and I thought we did a good job in the post. We doubled different ways just to keep them off balance and we did a decent job and then we made the shots when we needed to make the shots … and thank god for Kyle in the second half.”
HE ADDED: “‘Shoon (Osunniyi, 12 rebounds, four blocks) did a really good job defensively. Hughes is usually a double-double guy and he has three rebounds, so it was a physical game, but I thought we passed the test.”
For as well as he’s played, Lofton had yet to have a truly big scoring game this season, with his previous season high (17) coming against Akron in the opener. But mired in a defensive battle, he had that outing Friday. It was the third-highest scoring output of his career, after 30-plus point efforts against Buffalo (last year) and George Mason (2018-19).
“Just staying confident in myself,” he said, when asked the key. “Really, I haven’t been playing the best basketball. But I just tell myself everyday: I put in the work, I put in the effort, I’m just going to stay confident, keep attacking. My team leans on me and I’m going to just do my best to try to help the team win.
And on a night where its offense stalled, Bona applied its blue-collar approach, and “out-physicaled” the more physical team.
“That was a big key, getting down hill, getting into the paint,” Lofton added. “Shots weren’t falling, but you can’t always depend on shots to fall. You can depend on getting inside. If you get into the paint, things happen. Being in attack mode early and throughout the whole game is usually a positive.”