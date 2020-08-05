OLEAN — Jon Kirk, a long-time committee member of the Southwestern New York-Northwestern Pennsylvania Men’s Amateur Golf Tournament, gazed back at the 17th tee at Bartlett Country Club Tuesday night, where a dozen former champions assembled for a photo, and declared, “This is a tribute to Chris.”
His reference was to Chris Henzel, the tourney director for 46 years, who passed away last February at age 71.
In this year of Covid-19, with sports totally disrupted, there was every reason to believe the Men’s Amateur was looking at a minuscule turnout. Instead, a field of 118 will tee off today, the most since there were 126 entries in 2009.
Then too, those 12 former champs competing last evening were one of the highest totals in the Shootout’s 23-year history and their light-hearted camaraderie far outstripped any disappointment at not being the winner.
Best of all, on a windy, but otherwise perfect evening, Bartlett pro Dwayne Randall ran the event seamlessly. He carried a wireless microphone and not only handled the introductions but also used it to update the results after all seven holes, a Shootout first.
WHAT WAS not a first was the eventual winner.
Chris Blocher has already positioned himself to totally dominate the Men’s Amateur record book.
His nine wins (1997, ‘99, 2003, ‘10-13, 17, ‘17) tie him with the legendary Ted Kochan, who won his in a span of 11 years, 50 golf seasons ago. Blocher’s six medal-round titles eclipsed Les Rettberg’s five back in the 1950s and early ‘60s. And his Shootout win last night, No. 4 (2004, ‘05 and 2011), broke his tie with Scott Crist, whose third win came last year.
But Chris’ victory came the hard way.
Randall’s format was a bit different.
All 12 champions played the first two holes, with six to be eliminated. Three were ousted by their scores and three others came in a chip-off for two spots among five players.
Eric McHone and Ryan Swanson survived that to join Blocher, Zach Chaddock, Scott Crist and Dan Reiley.
Crist went out on hole three (No. 1), Reiley on hole four (No. 2) and McHone on hole five (No. 3).
That left Blocher, Chaddock and Swanson, who was eliminated on hole six (No. 17).
On the final hole, Chaddock, who won the Men’s Amateur in 2016 and ‘18 to become the first Men’s Amateur champion to win twice before age 21, seemed set to win with a short putt until Blocher, who flubbed his first chip, knocked in his second for the win.
AFTERWARD, he admitted of the Steeplechase setup, “It’s a hard format, you’ve got to keep yourself in it (as it’s a mini-tourney every hole) and I got a good break when I won the chip-off with Eric (on the fifth hole) … two inches the other way and I’m out.”
Today, the 44-year-old defending champion starts his bid to fully claim Kochan’s record.
“I hadn’t played in any tournaments,” Blocher said of this coronavirus-affected golf season. “I played in a Pro-Am with Dwayne yesterday and that was my first really live action hitting the ball in the hole. The last couple of weeks I’ve ramped up practice a little bit, but more practice than play.”
He added, “I think my game is in better shape than it was last year before the tournament, but something clicked last year in the tournament (which he won). Sometimes I’ve been playing well going into the tournament, then not played well. Last year, I wasn’t playing well going in and then something clicked.”
Though most area golf fans know of him for his proficiency in that sport, his REAL job is as a physical education teacher and basketball coach at Hinsdale Central School.
And like everybody else in his profession, the uncertainty of the coming school year is maddening.
“Our tentative plan was sent to the state and we’re waiting on the governor,” Blocher said. “We’ll probably be partial in-class and partial virtual, but it’s awful ... I don’t like it.
“I felt bad for the seniors last year and, this year, a lot of the kids I’m around, athletics motivates them in their academics. So you take athletics away, that structure, that discipline, what’s going to happen to your academics?”
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)