Black icons back together for ‘One Night in Miami’

Cassius Clay, Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcolm X walk into a motel room. No, that’s not the start of a joke but to one of the best movies of 2020, a bringing together of four of the most famous figures from the Civil Rights era for one incredible night.
The impact these four men had not only on Black lives in America but on 1960s culture as a whole is immeasurable. To think the four of them got together behind closed doors, away from prying eyes with no cameras rolling and we have no idea what they really talked about leaves a lot to the imagination, especially considering what each one did in the year following this historic meeting.
In a year when the Black Lives Matter movement and protests for racial justice took place in every corner of the world, a movie like “One Night in Miami” reminds us not only how far things have come since the 1960s, but how many things have also not really changed that much.
An adaptation to the screen from the play by Kemp Powers, who also wrote the screenplay, the film is the first feature directed by Regina King fresh off her Oscar win for Best Support Actress in 2019. With decades of experience, King — like Clay — doesn’t pull her punches in making a funny yet poignant snapshot of these important figures at this point in history.
Set on the night of Feb. 25, 1964, Cassius Clay (Eli Goree) has just become the new Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the World by defeating Sonny Liston, and he spends the evening at the Hampton House Motel celebrating with three famous friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).
During this historic evening, these icons, who each were the very representation of the early Black Power Movement and felt the social pressure their cross-over celebrity brought, shared their thoughts with each other about their responsibilities as influencers.
Standing up to one another, defending their ideas for moving the country forward to equality and empowerment for all black people, the four men emerge the following morning determined to define a new world for themselves and their community.
While much of the film evokes the feeling of the play since it’s set in and around the motel, King and Powers gradually lead the audience in and out of the meat of the story with factual and documented events the four men had before and after that night, each one show what kind of change that night had.
The film opens with each one at the top of their fields and yet still marginalized because of their race, such as Cooke performing in front of a white audience that largely ignores him or even leaves the club when he starts to sing, or Brown not being allowed inside the house of an old family friend because he’s Black and this is Georgia.
Starting apart, the four come together in Miami to see Clay’s fight and then return to the motel, and that’s where everyone in the production truly shines. King’s direction keeps the energy and emotions up with the camera and editing always in motion, adding that extra layer of anxiety and frustration that you just wouldn’t get in a stagnant stage play. Something as simple as the separate closeups and reaction shots from the characters add so much joy and sadness.
Thankfully, she has a group of actors delivering portrayals that may not quite look or sound like the well-known figures, but certainly get to the heart and soul of who they were and what they went on to do. All four men do an outstanding job, but the standouts are Odom Jr.’s portrayal of Cooke and Hodge’s portrayal of Brown.
As the discussions of race, religion and culture in America permeate in every conversation, what pushes “One Night in Miami” to being one of the best movies of the year is how much these four icons are humanized as just regular guys, for both good and bad. From joking around to screaming at each other to quiet reflection, it offers a missing piece to the rest of the 1960s and future conflicts they would fight.