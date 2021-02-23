OLEAN — When the community and country celebrates Black History Month each February, one very important element that should never be left out is the Black church, said Dr. Beverly Twitty-Terrien of Olean.
A leader of the local African-American community, and longtime musical organizer of the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Olean, Twitty-Terrien shared the importance of ensuring the Black community’s churches are included in every Black History Month observation.
“I was thinking about Olean and if you go back to the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, we had three Black churches here in Olean,” recalled Twitty-Terrien, an Olean native.
The churches were the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, located on the corner of West Green and South Third streets; Sacred Temple Church of God and Christ on Alder Street; and the Apostolic Faith Church on Avenue A in the Homer Hill section of town.
“The African-Americans had names for these churches,” Twitty-Terrien said. “The AME Church was called the Third Street Church, the Sacred Temple Church of God and Christ was called the Alder Street Church, and the Apostolic Faith Church was called the North Olean Church.
“Those churches kept our community together in faith,” she continued. “It was our community’s means of worshiping and keeping our culture and our songs and our traditions. We fellowshipped with one another and the young people were able to come together as a group to learn from one another. It was a bond and cohesiveness that the African Americans had here in Olean.”
She said that bond not only gave the African-American community faith, but hope, as well.
“Our young people knew that we could make it and be someone and not be kept in the slave man’s state,” she remembers from her own personal experience as a youngster from that time.
“It was beautiful and I was so happy that I was privileged to grow up during that time. There are so many others of us who have gone on and have done great things with our lives, having been educated here and left and gone to college.”
She noted a number of her contemporaries went on to be successful citizens and professionals in careers that included teaching, medicine, law enforcement and music. Twitty-Terrien is herself an accomplished pianist and had founded and led the Gospel Choraliers group on many occasions in the community, including the MLK celebrations.
“The sad part is that when our young people grew up and left, the majority of them did not return,” she lamented. “The jobs were not open to them to return, and they had to seek jobs away from here, so they did not come back.”
Despite that, a number of African American natives of Olean do return to their hometown for visits and reunions, she added.
On a related note, Twitty-Terrien said her late father, Elder Emak Malone, had served for a number of years as the assistant pastor of the Sacred Temple Church of God in Christ and as its Sunday School superintendent.
“He then was appointed as the pastor of the Friendship Church of God in Christ in Friendship, which was the assistant church to the Olean church,” she shared. “That church (in Friendship) burned, but he, with the congregation, rebuilt that church, at 77 West Main St. and it still stands today in Friendship.”
Twitty-Terrien said that while her family continued to live in Olean, they attended the Friendship church with her father during the day, and fellowshipped with the Olean church members in the evening.
“So that bond was never broken, that fellowship was always there,” she said, noting this occurred in the 1960s and 1970s.
Twitty-Terrien said her late mother, Dorothy, had been a lifelong resident of Olean. Additionally, she was the daughter of a masonry worker who had helped build the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels in Olean.
“I have a lot of history in me,” Twitty-Terrien added with a laugh.
On a final note, she said African-American churches that still exist in Olean include the Sacred Temple of God in Christ, which she attends and is served by the Superintendent Rev. Gerald Slack Sr. Also in operation is the Lighthouse Church of God of Prophecy on King Street, formerly known as the Apostolic Church, and served by Bishop Marion Richey.
In conclusion, Twitty-Terrien reiterated her belief that because of the strong role churches have played in African-American culture, their history should always be of primary importance for future generations.
“The Black church should never be forgotten in Black history,” she stated.