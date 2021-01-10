Notes from Buffalo’s 27-24 wild-card victory over the Indianapolis Colts Saturday afternoon at Bills Stadium:
— The win was the Bills’ first in the postseason since beating the Dolphins, 37-22, in the wild-card game at Rich Stadium in 1995. A week later, Buffalo lost at Pittsburgh, starting a streak of six straight playoff losses that ended Saturday.
— Buffalo won the most important statistic – final score – but Indianapolis prevailed in first downs (27-22), total yards (472-397), rushing yards (163-96) and time of possession (34:17-25:43). The Bills had a slight edge in passing yards as quarterback Josh Allen threw for 324 to the Colts’ Philip Rivers’ 309.
— Wideout Stefon Diggs’ 35-yard touchdown reception from Allen was his third NFL playoff TD (the first two with Minnesota) and his ninth for the Bills this year. He had six catches for a game-high 128 yards, Buffalo’s first 100-yard playoff receiver since Eric Moulds burned the Dolphins for 240 yards at Miami in 1999.
— The 54-yard field goal by Tyler Bass was the longest ever by an NFL rookie in the playoffs. Bass is now 5-of-7 in kicks of 50 yards or more this season. The kick tied Buffalo’s longest in the postseason with Steve Christie’s 54-yarder against Dallas in the Super Bowl at the end of the 1993 season. Bass’ last miss was a 61-yard attempt just before halftime against Seattle back on Nov. 8.
— Indianapolis sacked Allen twice in the fourth quarter with defensive lineman Denico Autry getting 1.5 (9 on the season) and defensive end Justin Houston being credited with a half (8 for the year).
— The game wasn’t totally clean – even though there were no turnovers – with only four penalties (two on each team). On Allen’s second sack, he fumbled the ball backwards, though Buffalo tackle Daryl Williams recovered. But the loss of 17 yards on the sack and six on the fumble set up a 2nd-and-33 from the Bills' 43, preceding Indy’s potential game-tying or winning possession.
— Indianapolis’ rookie placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 33-yard field goal by hitting an upright for the fourth time this season. It turned out to be the final margin of the game.
— Linebacker Matt Milano topped the Bills with 11 tackles, including a tie for the team-high of seven solos, the same as safety Jordan Poyer, who had nine tackles.
Linebacker Darius Leonard paced the Colts with game-highs in tackles (12) and solos (9).
— Bills running back Zack Moss left the game early in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury after rushing for 21 yards on seven carries and didn’t return. The NFL Network reported Moss was expected to miss time and could be out for the rest of the playoffs.
— Inactive for the Bills were quarterback Jake Fromm, running back T.J. Yeldon, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, offensive lineman Jordan Devey, tight end Tyler Kroft, wide receiver Duke Williams and defensive end Trent Murphy. Diggs (oblique) and fellow wide receiver Cole Beasley (knee), who had been listed as questionable, were both active and productive. Beasley, whose mobility was limited, had a team-high seven catches for 57 yards.
Among the inactives for the Colts were cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (concussion) and tackle Will Holden (ankle).