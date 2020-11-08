Notes from Buffalo’s 44-34 victory over the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at Bills Stadium:
— Buffalo’s 7-2 start is the franchise’s best since the 1993 team opened 8-2. This year’s team is the eighth in franchise history to start with that record, or better. Here’s how the others fared: 1964 (9-0) and ‘65 (8-2), both won the AFL Championship; ‘74 (7-2), lost in the first round of the playoffs; ‘88 (11-1), lost AFC Championship Game; ‘90 (9-1), ‘91 (10-2), ‘92 (9-2), ‘93 (8-2), all lost in the Super Bowl.
— The Bills’ 44 points scored are the most since they totaled 45 in a win over San Francisco in October of 2016. It’s also the most points ever given up in the 11 years Seattle has been coached by Pete Carroll.
— Returner Andre Roberts got the Bills off to a fast start when he returned the opening kickoff 60 yards, setting up a Josh Allen to Isaiah McKenzie touchdown pass. It was Roberts' longest kickoff return since he logged a 66-yarder just over a year ago against Washington.
— Buffalo turned the Seahawks over four times and had no giveaways. Coming in Seattle’s takeaway/giveaway percentage was plus-7 while Buffalo’s was -1. After the game, both teams are plus-3.
The Bills intercepted Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson twice; cornerback Tre’Davious White and safety Jordan Poyer each got their first (of the season). In addition, Buffalo recovered two fumbles after sacks; end Jerry Hughes and linebacker A.J. Klein forced them on those plays, the latter also recovering (his first) while White jumped on the one Hughes forced (his second).
— Buffalo hit Wilson 16 times, including five sacks. The much-maligned Klein had a big game with two sacks, giving him 2 1/2 on the season, Hughes and end Mario Addison each got their team-leading fourth and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds logged his first.
— Allen’s only negative stat was that the Seahawks sacked him seven times. Tackle Jarran Reed had 2 1/2, while safety Jamal Adams, back from injury, had 1 1/2, giving both a team-leading 3 1/2 on the campaign. Linebacker Bobby Wagner got his third and linebackers Carlos Dunlap and K.J. Wright each got their first. Dunlap, acquired in recent a trade with Cincinnati, also had one with the Bengals.
— Edmunds, who had struggled after injuring his shoulder in the season opener, had his best start of the season with game highs of 11 tackles and eight solos, plus two tackles for loss and the sack. Poyer had 10 tackles and seven solos.
For the Seahawks, cornerback Quinton Dunbar topped the Seahawks with six tackles, all solos. Fellow corner Tre Flowers and Wagner also had six tackles.
— The Bills finished with 27 first downs while Atlanta had 23 in its win over Denver, making them the only two teams in the NFL to have surpassed 20 in all nine games this season. Buffalo, accomplishing that statistic Sunday, tied for second-longest in franchise history.
— Buffalo’s inactives were center Mitch Morse (concussion), cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring), running backs T.J. Yeldon and Taiwan Jones, tight end Lee Smith, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and quarterback Jake Fromm.
The Bills also put linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral) on injured reserve and activated linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (quad) from that list. Rookie cornerback Dane Jackson and wide receiver Jake Kumerow were activated from the practice squad.
Guard Jon Feliciano took over for Morris at center while Levi Wallace replaced Norman, whom he has been battling for the starting job since training camp.
During the game, three offensive line starters left the contest with injuries — guards Cody Ford (ankle) and Brian Winters (knee) and tackle Daryl Williams (undisclosed). Williams and Winters returned, Ford did not.
Seattle’s inactives included running backs Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring), guard Mike Iupati (back), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion, hamstring) and safety Ugo Amadi (hamstring).