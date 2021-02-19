The mere thought of it has left Bills fans salivating.
Is it possible that three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt still has Buffalo on his list of potential destinations?
As many as 10 teams reportedly expressed interest in the veteran defensive end when Watt was released, at his own request, by Houston.
It wasn’t greed – his 2021 contract with the Texans would have paid $17.5 million – but rather pragmaticism. Watt turns 32 next month and, a year after beating Buffalo in the playoffs, the Houston franchise is in total disarray. Franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson desperately wants to be traded and Watt was granted his release in appreciation for 10 seasons of selfless service.
The former University of Wisconsin star, headed into the back end of his career, wanted to join a team with a legitimate Super Bowl chance and the Texans acquiesced.
Originally, the list included as many as 10 teams with five or six remaining, including Buffalo, Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Tennessee.
It’s been reported that Watt’s agent, Tom Condon, has been in contact with Bills general manager Brandon Beane.
Still, two teams on that list might have a preliminary advantage for the five-time first-team All-Pro’s services.
Start with Pittsburgh, as J.J.’s brothers – outside linebacker T.J. and fullback Derek – already play for the Steelers. Then, too, Watt, a native of Wisconsin, might be partial to the Packers, who play a mere two hours from his hometown.
But, all of those teams check the Super Bowl contender box and each, other than Pittsburgh, need an injection of production in their pass rush. Green Bay had 41 sacks in 2020, Buffalo and Cleveland, 38 each, and Tennessee a mere 19, third-worst in the league.
Of the Bills’ total, 13.5 were produced by their defensive ends, a figure Watt alone exceeded five times while with Houston.
But there are other factors that would also make him a perfect Bill. The 11th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft has always been a “team-first” player, a priority for a Sean McDermott-coached team. Watt also perfectly fills the leadership role described by Bills Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy, who cringed at the phrase “good in the locker room” being applied to journeymen, saying, “You show leadership by what you do on the field and it carries over to the locker room.”
Finally, there’s no higher character player in the NFL.
In 2017, in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Watt’s foundation established a relief fund with him donating $100,000 toward a $200,000 goal. In just over two weeks, his efforts raised a stunning $37 million for survivors.
THE EYE TEST says the 6-foot-5, 290-pound former college walk-on is an ideal fit for Buffalo.
But, there are two problems, one of them physical.
Watt played every game over his first five seasons with the Texans. However, the past five years he’s missed 32 games to injury, completing all 16 only in 2018 and ’20.
Yet, when he plays a full campaign, his numbers are glittering, averaging 14 sacks and 23 tackles for loss, to say nothing of the disruption Watt causes in blocking schemes.
Buffalo’s current crop of defensive ends is headed by Mario Addison (5 sacks in 2020) and Jerry Hughes (4.5), and they will be 34 and 33, respectively, by next season. Based on sheer productivity and being younger, Watt would be a substantial upgrade, especially being relatively healthy two of the past three seasons.
But the Bills’ second problem is money … or, more correctly, lack of it.
Buffalo has less than $4 million in projected salary cap space based on an estimated total of $185 million this coming season.
And Watt isn’t the only player looking at a major pay day. Quarterback Josh Allen played himself into a huge new contract which the Bills would do well to address sooner rather than later as he heads into the final year of his cap-friendly rookie contract.
Allen will become the team’s highest-paid player when a new deal is signed and, if Buffalo also pursues Watt, he’d be no worse than fifth on the salary list.
For the Bills to pull that off, it would require a combination of dumping a number of veteran contracts and/or reworking several others with both options fraught with risk … especially if Watt becomes injured.
But, even if it doesn’t happen with the likely Hall-of-Famer to be, when was the last time such a high-profile defender had Buffalo in the mix as his next place to play?
