You have to go back to last year’s regular-season finale – a 13-6 loss to the Jets at then-New Era Field – to find the last time the Bills played a meaningless game.
Oh, with only 16 of them, each one on an NFL schedule has some degree of importance. But for Buffalo, this year has offered a string of games of major significance.
With the Bills coming off two playoff appearances in the last three years, optimism was high for a third, especially with the league expanding the postseason field to seven teams in each conference.
Thus, Buffalo’s first two games – home with the Jets and at Miami – were “must wins” as those teams were viewed as being the AFC East’s also-rans. Mission accomplished. Then came, the Rams’ visit to Orchard Park, the Bills’ first meeting with a member of the league elite … they blew a 29-point lead, but ultimately prevailed.
Game 4 was a trip to Las Vegas, the initial one of four games in the Pacific and Mountain time zones, and Buffalo again passed the test.
That ended the season’s first quarter with the Bills 4-0 and atop the division.
Since then, though, Buffalo’s fortunes have faded.
Back-to-back games – at Tennessee, home with the Chiefs – provided a chance for the Bills to enhance their credibility, but instead the result was two galling losses.
And, last Sunday, Buffalo edged past the winless Jets via six field goals, never scoring a touchdown or punting, and finishing with an unfulfilling 18-10 victory.
STILL, AT 5-2 and atop the division, the Bills now face what could arguably be their most impactful game of the season when the Patriots visit Orchard Park on Sunday.
And here’s why.
New England staggers in with a 2-4 record, loser of three-straight games with quarterback Tom Brady’s replacement, Cam Newton, struggling mightily.
The Pats, who have played one less game than Buffalo, trail by 2½ games. Should they lose, that deficit would balloon to 3½ and the Bills would also hold the head-to-head tiebreaker and the AFC East would look even more like a done deal.
A win, however, would leave New England 1½ games back and give the Patriots the tiebreaker edge, pending when the two teams meet again Dec. 28 in Foxboro.
After Sunday, both teams have similar schedules, each facing Arizona, the Chargers and the Dolphins a second time.
The Pats also play the 0-7 Jets twice, Baltimore, Houston and the Rams.
Buffalo’s other season-finishing games are San Francisco and Denver on the road and Seattle and Pittsburgh at home.
Considering the Bills and Pats meet twice, still provides an indication of why Sunday’s game is so important.
Buffalo’s seven other remaining foes have a combined record of 27-17, a winning percentage of .614. New England’s opposition in its final eight games is 21-32 or .396.
Clearly the Pats’ path is easier down the stretch, IF they win at Bills Stadium and close the gap.
That said, the last three games have given no indication coach Bill Belichick’s crew is ready to make that sort of run.
THIS WEEK, meeting with the Boston media, Newton was candid, especially after having been benched in Sunday’s 30-6 loss to San Francisco at Gillette Stadium.
“This is a must-win for us and I’m going to control the things that I can control,” he said. “My main focus is to play a better version of what I’ve been playing lately – protecting the football … that’s the key to victory.
“Losing is not acceptable in this locker room, in this county, in this state. So, Cameron Newton, you need to pick your (stuff) up. That’s what I’ve learned.”
Newton added of his recent substandard play, “When you’re trash, and when you put on performances like I did this past week, anybody can start talking to you – from the whisperers and the chirpers.
“When you play the way I played on Sunday, terrible, you open the doors. From the first quarter was a humbling experience. Getting the tap on the shoulder (to come out of the game) was a humbling experience. I’m not used to that. Now I’m at a crossroads.”
And so are the Patriots.
