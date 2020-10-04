Notes from the Bills' 30-23 win over the Raiders on Sunday afternoon at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium:
— Buffalo’s 4-0 start marks the fastest beginning by the Bills since the 2008 team opened with the same mark. They’re one of two NFL teams at 4-0, the other being Seattle. Kansas City and Green Bay, at 3-0, play tonight and Pittsburgh and Tennessee, with that same record, had their game postponed.
It’s the eighth time Buffalo has had a 4-0 start, the first two (1964, ‘65) ended with American Football League Championships. Two other teams that started with that record missed the playoffs (1975, 2008).
— Levi Wallace got the start at left cornerback for the Bills, though he had been challenged most of training camp by former Panther Josh Norman. Wallace kept the job as Norman went on injured reserve with a hamstring problem. However, he was activated this week and took over when Wallace injured his ankle in the first quarter and didn’t return.
— Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who last week eclipsed former Bill Daryle Lamonica (148) to move into second on the Raiders’ all-time touchdown pass list, passed all-time leader Ken Stabler (150) with his TD tosses to tight end Jason Witten and wide receiver Nelson Ahholor to give him 151.
— With the Raiders’ two starting wide receivers out injured, former Bills second-rounder, Zay Jones, traded to the Raiders last season, got the start and had four catches in six targets for 32 yards.
— Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley injured his foot after a body-flipping touchdown reception in the second quarter but returned after intermission.
— Buffalo’s first takeaway came when Las Vegas tight end Darren Waller fumbled at the end of a reception with Norman recovering in his first game as a Bill.
Later, free agent end Quinton Jefferson got his first sack with the team, dumping Derek Carr, and made it a hat trick on the play by forcing a fumble and recovering it.
In addition, end Daryl Johnson logged his first sack of the season
— Las Vegas’ only sack of Josh Allen was recorded by end Max Crosby, his team-leading third of the season.
— The game’s first punt didn’t come until five minutes remained in the third quarter. Buffalo scored on its first three possessions and the Raiders scored on their first five.
— For the second-straight game, Brian Winters, the free agent signing from the Jets, started at right guard while former right tackle Cody Ford, last year’s second-round pick, started at left guard. The odd man out was Quinton Spain, who had started 18-straight games at that position since being signed as a free agent in 2019. Winters then hurt his knee late in the first half and Spain took his spot and played the rest of the way.
Also leaving the game was linebacker Matt Milano, who went out with an undetermined injury with 13 minutes left in the game.
— As with most NFL stadiums in this bizarre season, there were no fans in the 65,000-seat state-of-the-art facility and won’t be all year.
— Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who injured his shoulder in the opener, missed the Miami game, and played poorly in last week’s comeback win over the Rams, was his old self against Las Vegas, logging game highs in tackles (12) and solo stops (8).
Safety Erik Harris topped the Raiders with nine tackles and seven solos.
— Inactive for the Bills were quarterback Jake Fromm, rookie running back Zack Moss (toe), linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (quad), tight end Lee Smith and offensive lineman Ike Boettger.
For the Raiders, inactive were three starters, wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (knee/hamstring) and offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral). In addition, late in the week Las Vegas put two starters on injured reserve, wide receiver Bryan Edwards (foot/ankle) and cornerback Damon Arnette (wrist/thumb).
Ruggs and Edwards are rookies taken in the first and third rounds, respectively.