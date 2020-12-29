If there was any doubt, the Bills ended it Monday night in Foxboro, Mass.
After 20 seasons without sweeping the Patriots, Buffalo thrashed New England, 38-9, at Gillette Stadium.
It was the Bills’ first sweep of their AFC East rivals since 1999, made all the more galling to the home team by the fact Buffalo had ended its streak of 11 straight division titles, while earning its first in 25 years.
And the reason was glaringly obvious to the Pats.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen, though a distant third in the NFL MVP race behind Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, showed a national television audience for the second time in three weeks why he’s at least in the discussion.
In the short term, as nice as Buffalo sweeping the Pats for the first time in nearly 20 years might have been, the immediate impact was bigger. It kept the Bills (12-3) as the No. 2 AFC seed over Pittsburgh (also 12-3) thanks to their head-to-head win over the Steelers two weeks ago.
Now, to remain there, Buffalo need only beat Miami (10-5) Sunday afternoon at Bills Stadium or, if it stumbles, the No. 2 seed is still theirs if Pittsburgh loses at Cleveland (10-5) in the same time slot.
BILLS-PATRIOTS NOTES:— The Bills have now scored at least 24 points in eight straight games, a franchise record, and the victory gave them 12 wins for the first time since 1993.
— The defeat was the second-worst in coach Bill Belichick’s 21-year career with the Patriots and worst at home. The Pats lost to the Bills, 31-0, at Ralph Wilson Stadium in the 2003 opener, their worst road defeat under Belichick.
— Allen passed Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly’s record for touchdown passes in a season (33), his four TD tosses giving him 34. He’s also accounted for 43 total touchdowns (eight rushing, one receiving). And, after being last in the NFL in accuracy his first two seasons, Allen now has Buffalo’s single-season record for completion percentage (69) with a game to play. In addition, with 320 passing yards against the Pats, he needs only 40 yards against the Dolphins to break Drew Bledsoe’s single-season franchise record of 4,359.
It was Allen’s eighth 300-yard game of the season, a team record, and his performance (27-of-36, 75 percent completions, 138.7 passer rating) was as sparkling as he’s had all season, considering he was pulled after three quarters. And for the second straight Monday night game (at Arizona against the 49ers was the other), he threw four touchdown passes before a national TV audience.
— Buffalo’s weekly trick play came in the form of a first-quarter fake punt when up-man Jaquan Johnson, who was questionable for the game with an ankle injury, took the snap on 4th-and-5 on the Bills’ 35 and threw a pass to cornerback Siran Neal, a “gunner” on the coverage team, good for 13 yards and a first down.
— Wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ three touchdown receptions from Allen were his sixth, seventh and eighth, giving him the team lead. Before the game rookie fourth-round draft choice Gabriel Davis led the team with six. Diggs had nine catches for 145 yards against the Pats and expanded his team record for receptions in a season (120) — Eric Moulds 100 in 2002 was the previous best — and he also broke Moulds’ season team-record 1,368 receiving yards, now with 1,459 with a game to play.
— An offside call by Pats defensive tackle Adam Butler saved Allen from an end zone interception by New England cornerback J.C. Jackson on the final play of the first quarter.
— Buffalo’s blocking tight end Lee Smith caught his second touchdown pass of the year on only his third reception.
— Buffalo running back Taiwan Jones and tight end Dawson Knox each dropped touchdown passes in the end zone on the Bills’ second possession. It was Knox’s 14th drop in his 26-game NFL career.
— The Bills first sack of Pats quarterback Cam Newton was recorded by defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, his third of the season. Safety Dean Marlowe (1.5) got the second while replacing starter Jordan Poyer, who had left the game after a violent collision with the QB at the sideline. Finally, linebacker Matt Milano (3.5) dumped backup Jarrett Stidham in garbage time.
— Newton’s second-quarter 9-yard touchdown run was his 12th of the season, a franchise record by a quarterback, breaking the mark of Steve Grogan (1976). He extended his NFL record for rushing TDs by a QB to 70. Second on that list is San Francisco’s Steve Young with 54.
— Milano led the Bills with eight tackles, all solos, a game-high. Defensive back Jonathan Jones topped the Pats, also with eight stops, seven of them solos.
— Bills wide receiver John Brown had a weird few days. He finally came off injured reserve, having recovered from his knee problem but immediately was put on the Reserve Covid-19 list along with practice squaders Christian Wade (running back) and Josh Thomas (safety), joining reserve running back T.J. Yeldon, who went on that list a day earlier.
It’s worth wondering whether Brown will be seen in a Bills uniform again. Injured much of the season, missing seven games, he could save Buffalo $8 million in salary cap space next season and with the development of Davis, it wouldn’t be a stunner if Brown, who will be 31, was waived during the off season.
— Inactive for the Bills were quarterbacks Jake Fromm and Davis Webb (brought up from the practice squad), tight end Reggie Gilliam (hamstring/knee) and defensive end Trent Murphy, who missed his fifth straight game, pretty much signaling his exit from Buffalo, given his limited production and $7 million salary cap hit next season.
— Among the inactives for New England were three starters: running back Damien Harris, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy, and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley. Harris was replaced by Sony Michel, who had a solid game (10 carries, 69 yards).
