From the time the Bills’ schedule was released last April, the part of the road portion that stood out was four trips to the Pacific and Mountain time zones.
The initial one comes tomorrow afternoon (4:25, CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM) as Buffalo makes its first-ever trip to Las Vegas to face the transplanted Raiders in only their second game at luxurious new Allegiant Stadium.
The Bills, at 3-0, are one of the NFL’s seven unbeaten teams and a 3-point road favorite over the banged up Raiders (2-1).
Indeed, Las Vegas, which beat New Orleans, 34-24, in the Allegiant inaugural, after a 34-30 win at Carolina, fell, 36-20, to the Patriots in Foxboro last Sunday.
And, though the Bills have some injury uncertainty, it isn’t to the extent of the Raiders.
Las Vegas will be without its two rookie starting wide receivers — first-rounder Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) and third-round draft choice Bryan Edwards (foot/ankle) — which will force Zay Jones, Buffalo’s disappointing second-rounder in 2017 who was traded to the Raiders, into the lineup.
According to Friday’s injury report, which contained 17 names, four others also didn’t practice this week: offensive tackle Trent Brown (calf), cornerback Damon Arnette (wrist/hand), defensive tackle Daniel Ross (foot) and wide receiver Ric Gafford (hamstring). Brown and Arnette are starters.
But the Bills have their own injury concerns, though linebackers Matt Milano (hamstring) and Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) are back for a second-straight week, with the latter appearing much healthier than he did in last Sunday’s comeback win over the Rams.
Buffalo defensive tackle Ed Oliver (knee), last year’s top draft choice who missed some practice this week with a knee problem, was full-speed Friday, though defensive end Mario Addison (knee) and rookie running back Zack Moss (toe) are listed as questionable and backup linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (quad) is out.
However there was good news in that wide receiver John Brown, who missed the second half of the Rams game with a foot injury, and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, who went out of that game late after hurting his shoulder, are both good to go.
THE BILLS once-touted defense has struggled this season, permitting 26 points and 381 yards per game, 30 and 444 over the past two, both fourth-quarter come-from-behind wins. And its shortcomings were particularly obvious in last Sunday’s 35-32 victory over the Rams, who went for 167 yards on the ground.
Most of the blame was put on the defensive line, which collectively — eight players — totaled a mere five tackles and two assists, though Los Angeles ran 32 running plays. Those who seemed particularly vulnerable were tackles Harrison Phillips, Vernon Butler, Quinton Jefferson and Oliver as the Rams greatest rushing success was up the middle.
And that crew will be tested again.
Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs, the NFL’s fifth-leading rusher (84 yards per game), runs behind an enormous offensive line that averages 337 pounds: tackles Brown (6-foot-8, 380) and Kolton Miller (6-8, 325), guards Gabe Jackson (335) and John Simpson (330) and center Rodney Hudson (315).
Reflecting on the game against Los Angeles, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier admitted, “We have to be more gap sound and tackle better. We had a lot of missed tackles in those last four drives (all touchdowns by the Rams) that really hurt us.
“It’s disappointing we could start so well (L.A. had only three points until less than five minutes remained in the third quarter) and not finish how we started.”
THANKS TO the inspired play of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Month, Buffalo is third in points scored — 31 per game — given his average of four touchdowns produced (rushing and passing). But the Raiders average 29 points (tied for eighth) and 375 yards (15th).
It’s the defenses that raise questions.
The Bills’ 26 points per game surrendered are 16th in the NFL and the 381 yards per rank 21st. But the Raiders are worse, their average of 30 points per game given up stand 25th and the 406 yards are 27th.
Both teams have more giveaways than takeaways but based on the defensive numbers and playing in a covered, state-of-art stadium, this game could well be an entertaining shootout. It could also be a double bonus for the Bills as, with a win, and the possible loss by the Patriots (2-1) tomorrow at Kansas City (3-0), Buffalo could finish the day with a two-game lead in the AFC East.