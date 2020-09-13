Notes from Buffalo’s 27-17 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon at Bills Stadium:
— The National Football League’s initial attempt at decrying social injustice had an awkward moment on Thursday before the Chiefs met the Texans in Kansas City. In a call for unity, players from both teams locked arms and stretched the length of the Arrowhead Stadium field. But before that, when the public address announcer called for a moment of silence, there were five to 10 seconds of booing. It was both embarrassing and not the best commentary on the 17,000-some KC fans allowed into the game.
— Neither the Bills nor the Jets were on the field during the singing of the Star Spangled Banner or the video of the Black national anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Both teams decided, together, to remain in their respective locker rooms as a show of unity.
— The NFL is permitting players to wear decals on their helmets carrying one of four pre-approved phrases or the name of a victim of social injustice.
For the Bills players and coaches, 16 wore It Takes All of Us, 13 displayed Black Lives Matter, eight had Stop the Hate and five showed End Racism. Five other Bills had Breonna Taylor, three had George Floyd and one had both those names. Six other Buffalo players wore the names of individual victims of social injustice.
In all, 43 players and 11 coaches took part. Head coach Sean McDermott had It Takes All of Us on the side of his hat.
Intending to take part in the show of unity were guard Jon Feliciano (torn pectoral muscle) and cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring) though both are on injured reserve and can’t return for three weeks. However, the NFL did not permit them on the field for the opener, presumably for Covid-19 concerns.
— The Bills inactives were quarterback Jake Fromm, running back T.J. Weldon, second-round draft choice A.J. Epenesa, a defensive end, offensive lineman Ike Boettger, tight end Lee Smith and defensive tackle Vernon Butler (hamstring). Active were two players brought up from the practice squad: tackle Justin Zimmer replacing Butler and cornerback Cam Lewis, from UB, filling in for Norman.
— On the offensive line, Bills’ right tackle Cody Ford moved in a spot to Feliciano’s guard position with Darryl Williams taking the tackle spot.
— Bills’ fans got a scary reminder of quarterback Josh Allen’s Achilles Heel when, on Buffalo’s first possession, he had the ball stripped by Marcus Maye and it flew into the hands of fellow safety Bradley McDougald. His first two seasons — 28 games — Allen fumbled 22 times and that became a source of focus this offseason.
Later, he forfeited a golden scoring opportunity, just before halftime, with a second fumble, this one forced by cornerback Bless Austin and recovered by defensive lineman Jordan Willis.
— On the plus side for Allen, he set career highs for passing yards with 312 — the Bills first 300-yard passer since Tyrod Taylor had 329 on Christmas Eve 2016 against Miami — attempts (46) and completions (33). He threw for touchdowns to John Brown (15 yards) and rookie Zack Moss (4) and rushed for one (2 yards).
— Buffalo’s first takeaway was outside linebacker Matt Milano’s fifth career interception, his first against Sam Darnold. Late in the first half, Milano left with a hamstring injury and didn’t return. Neither did fellow backer Tremaine Edmunds with a hurt shoulder or reserve linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips who injured his quad.
The Bills’ second takeaway was reversed twice but it was finally ruled that Jets’ tight end Chris Herndon fumbled after a catch when hit by safety Jordan Poyer with end Jerry Hughes recovering.
— Defensive end Trent Murphy got the first of the Bills’ three sacks of Darnold. Later free agent end Mario Addison, the former Panther, got his initial sack as a Bill and linebacker Tyrel Dotson logged his first one as a pro.
— New York’s first two sacks of Allen were credited to Maye, after having only a half, total, the first three years of his career. The third went to cornerback Brian Poole.
— Maye had a game-high nine tackles while Poole had the most solos with eight. Nickel back Taron Johnson topped the Bills with five tackles and his four solos were tied by Poyer.