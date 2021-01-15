For Buffalo fans who are concerned about elusive quarterback Lamar Jackson and talented young running back J.K. Dobbins when the Ravens visit Bills Stadium for Saturday’s night’s divisional playoff game, a look at the other side of the ball might also be in order.
Baltimore’s defense, during its current six-game win streak – with the exception of a 42-40 shootout victory at Cleveland – has been impressive.
The last four games, including Sunday’s 20-13 wild-card triumph over the Titans at Nashville, the Ravens have outscored their opponents, 31-11.
TENNESSEE, which came into that playoff matchup averaging 31 points and 396 yards per game, third and second in the NFL regular season, respectively, was held to 13 and 209 by a Baltimore team that improved to 7-2 on the road.
And the most impressive statistic was holding the Titans’ Derrick Henry, only the eighth player in league history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season (2,027), to a paltry 40 yards on 18 carries, none longer than eight.
That’s one reason the 14-3 Bills are only a 2½-point favorite over the 12-5 Ravens tomorrow night.
“OUR GOAL as a defense is to try to put as much stress as possible on protection rules that (opposing) teams have,” Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, who specializes in blitzing (40% of the time), told the Baltimore media earlier this week. “The end-all goal is to have a free runner to the quarterback.
“What you see is anybody that comes off the bus can blitz for us, and they know that. Sometimes they run into a (blocking) wall, but they do it at 100 mph.”
The Bills experienced that in last season’s 24-17 loss to the Ravens at then-New Era Field with Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen under siege on over 60% of his snaps.
Indeed, Allen admitted of the video from that game, “It’s a tough watch. I didn’t play particularly well in that game … a couple of boneheaded mistakes.
“They got after us and it’s a team, if they get momentum on their side, they’re scary.”
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who this week has interviewed for open head-coaching jobs with the Jets and Chargers, admitted, “They rank in the Top 5 in about everything, starting with scoring defense. We’ll have our work cut out for us.”
However, Martindale is impressed with Allen’s dramatic improvement this year.
“What he’s done in the offseason and what he’s done this year with Brian … it’s amazing to see with his accuracy,” he said. “It’s accuracy on the move, accuracy in the pocket … everything he’s done, he’s become more accurate with it. It’s like he’s a young Ben Roethlisberger because of his size and how he extends plays (but) with Dan Marino’s arm.”
OVER THE season, the Ravens are second in the NFL in fewest points surrendered (19 per game), have 23 takeaways (11 interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries), 40 sacks, 121 quarterback hits, 75 tackles for loss, three defensive touchdowns and two safeties.
Thus, Martindale is understandably bullish on his crew.
“Our secondary is really good,” he said, “and we don’t just send the front five (after the quarterback), we’re dropping other guys (into the pass rush) … that’s how you can mess with their protections.”
As Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh emphasized, “We’ve got guys who can get to the quarterback. That’s how we’re built … rush the passer, set the edge, stop the run and understand the zone and man (pass coverage responsibilities).
“I just feel like (our defense) is playing together. Our communication has been excellent and our coaches have done an excellent job of making sure we’re on the same page. Our players have done that too. Communication is everything, especially in our system.”
Harbaugh, who got his NFL-playoff record eighth road win at Tennessee, called the Ravens’ defensive effort against the Titans “a Top 5 (performance), for sure,” in his 13 seasons with Baltimore.
Of the record, he admitted, “It’s the players … our guys have played well on the road all year … and for a couple of years.”
And come Saturday night in Orchard Park, Harbaugh and his players, particularly the defense, will try to make it nine.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)