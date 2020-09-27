Notes from Buffalo’s 35-32 comeback win over the Rams Sunday afternoon at Bills Stadium:
— The Bills have now started the season at least 3-0 for the 11th time in the franchise’s 61-year history. It’s the third time they’ve done it in consecutive years, as it also happened in 1964 and ‘65 and 1991 and ‘92.
— Buffalo’s initial takeaway was an interception of Rams QB Jared Goff by cornerback Levi Wallace, his first of the season and third of his career. Later, cornerback Tre’Davious White recovered a fumble by L.A. wide receiver Josh Reynolds.
— With Sunday’s score, Bills’ QB Josh Allen, in 30 career starts, has 19 rushing TDs.
— Allen’s streak of four straight regular season games without an interception ended with a controversial call. Tight end Tyler Kroft was flagged for offensive pass interference but still went up and caught the ball. But as Kroft was on the way to the ground, Rams safety John Johnson also got his hands on it and a review upheld the officials’ decision that it was an interception, his first of the year.
— Allen was sacked four times. All-Pro tackle Aaron Donald, getting two, gives him three on the season. Linebacker Leonard Floyd got his second and defensive lineman Morgan Fox his first for L.A. Donald recovered the fumble that resulted from his second sack.
— Rookie second-round draft choice A.J. Epenesa got his first sack as a pro as he dumped Goff on a scramble. On the next snap, linebacker Matt Milano logged his initial sack of the campaign.
— Bills safety Jordan Poyer had a game-high 14 tackles with 10 solos. Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson had 11 stops, 10 of them solos. Cornerback Troy Hill topped the Rams with eight tackles while safety Taylor Rapp had a team-leading six solos.
— Once again the Bills stayed in the locker room for the national anthem while the Rams were on the sideline for the Star Spangled Banner with 12 of them kneeling.
— Two Buffalo players left the game with injuries and didn’t return. Wide receiver John Brown (calf) didn’t play the second half while offensive tackle Dion Dawkins went out on Buffalo’s final drive with a shoulder injury.
— Inactive for the Bills were quarterback Jake Fromm, running back Zack Moss (toe), linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (quad), tight end Dawson Knox (concussion), offensive lineman Ike Boettger and defensive end Darryl Johnson. Kroft started in Dawson’s spot.