A few takes on the Bills’ 4-0 start:
THE BUFFALO area takes persistent criticism for having an inferiority complex.
“Wide right” and “No goal” have created the perception of a region with self-esteem issues … at least sports-wise.
But, after a while, you begin to understand it.
Yeah, the Sabres haven’t made the playoffs in nine seasons and the Bills, after missing the postseason for a franchise-record 17-straight years, have made it two of the last three, only to be ousted in the first round, in totally heartbreaking fashion last January.
But this year it’s been different … or has it?
The Bills, a quarter of the way into this season, have used an unexpectedly potent offense to drag a disappointing defense into a place among the NFL’s elite teams.
It’s a great season to be a Buffalo fan, yet two home games into what’s unfolding as one of the signature campaigns in the franchise’s 61-year history, Bills Stadium sits empty courtesy of Covid-19.
If ever there was a season for Bills fans to be there in person, it’s this one.
Instead, they have to view home games in front of the television, their cheers and voices of encouragement inaudible to the players who have made this such a one-of-a-kind year.
This is a team that could well host a playoff game yet have it be sans fans.
That’s the definition of bad karma.
NO SOONER than Buffalo had beaten the Raiders Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas, the first question became the status of the Bills’ next game at Tennessee.
The Titans, based on sheer numbers, have become the National Football League’s worst team at dealing with coronavirus with 18 players and staff testing positive since a week ago today.
Tennessee’s Week 4 game hosting Pittsburgh was pushed to Week 7, the Titans’ bye week, with the Steelers, whose bye week became this past Sunday, playing at Tennessee on Oct. 25. In addition, the Ravens, who were supposed to play Pittsburgh that day, will instead have a bye and host the Steelers on Nov. 1, who were supposed to be off on that date.
Got that?
After the Raiders game, Bills coach Sean McDermott admitted, “When people are sick, we’re concerned, whether it’s a competitor or not, so we hope that everybody is doing OK on (the Titans) end or improving.”
He had better hope so.
The NFL mandates two consecutive days without a positive test and Tennessee had none Monday after having two the day before. If there are none tomorrow, the Titans can practice Wednesday and the game will be played as scheduled Sunday afternoon. However, if Tennessee has another positive and the game is pushed to next Monday or Tuesday, the NFL has a major issue to solve as Buffalo is scheduled to host the Chiefs on Thursday night.
AS JOSH ALLEN struggled his first two years as Bills quarterback, his defenders blamed Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and his play-calling.
Trouble is, in most cases, it’s not the play-call, but rather the execution … or lack of it.
But a funny thing happened in Year 3 of Allen’s pro career, he almost shockingly evolved into a player who has inserted himself into the early conversation of NFL MVP candidates.
Gone are the questions about his accuracy, including on the deep ball. And, weekly, he seems to be improving on his decision-making and ball security.
Most critically, he’s executing Daboll’s calls, enabling his OC to be more aggressive.
The adage says the wisdom of a strategic decision is assessed by whether it works. And, this season, Allen is making Daboll appear to be a de facto “genius” by sheer execution.
There’s also the law of unintended consequences.
One of the main criticisms of Allen’s first two seasons was that he ran too much – over seven times per game – and though he averaged nearly six yards per carry and had an impressive 17 touchdowns, he took some big hits and had more than his share of fumbles.
And when he opened this season with a career-high 14 carries, it didn’t appear any lesson had been learned, especially with two lost fumbles. But, since then, Allen has averaged a mere four carries per game and the main reason is that he’s become such a proficient passer.
Suddenly, Daboll doesn’t have to make as many called runs for his QB and Allen hasn’t been forced to scramble nearly as much.
IT’S BEEN recounted in this space after the past three games that Buffalo’s defense, which last season ranked second in the league in fewest points surrendered and third in least yards given up, has struggled the first quarter of this season.
The Bills, giving up 25 points a game, rank in the middle of the league, and are 20th in average yards surrendered (381).
But if you have any doubts about this unit’s issues, consider this stat.
Las Vegas’ punt late in the third quarter marked the first one Buffalo had forced in six full quarters (the Rams never punted) and a span of 77 minutes from when the Dolphins had one three weeks ago and the Raiders kick on Sunday.
