Shortly after Miami lost its season-opener, 21-11, to the Patriots in Foxborough last Sunday, the murmurs began.
Was it already time for rookie Tua Tagovailoa, the Alabama star who the Dolphins took in the first round of last spring’s draft, as their quarterback of the future to assume that role?
Veteran starter Ryan Fitzpatrick had a tough game against the Pats, throwing three interceptions as Miami mustered only 278 yards total offense.
But this week, Dolphins coach Brian Flores made it clear that the 37-year-old one-time Bill will start against his former team on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium (1 o’clock, CBS-TV, 95.7 FM, 550 AM).
What will be different is that Miami is one of seven NFL teams allowing a limited number of fans to attend – Indianapolis, Kansas City, Cleveland, Jacksonville, Denver and Dallas are the others. Due to Covid-19 concerns, only 13,000 will be allowed in the facility.
And that turnout could get wet as Sunday’s weather forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of showers and/or thunderstorms.
However the Bills have more immediate concerns than precipitation … namely an injury-ravaged linebacking corps. But we’ll get to that shortly.
FITZPATRICK, an undrafted free agent from Harvard, is with his eighth NFL team and was highly respected in the locker room during his four seasons as a Bill (2009-12, 20-33 as a starter). Two months from his 38th birthday, his résumé includes stops at St. Louis, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Houston, the Jets and Tampa Bay.
He’s played in 157 games, 140 as a starter (55-84-1) and over that time, he’s faced Buffalo on seven occasions, once with Houston, four times as a Jet and twice with Miami. He’s 3-4 in those games with nine touchdown passes, eight interceptions and 13 sacks, seven of those last November at Hard Rock, the second-most of his time in the NFL.
But it’s not without irony that the worst loss of his career came against these very Bills on Jan. 3, 2015. Fitzpatrick brought a 10-5 Jets team into Orchard Park on a five-game win streak needing only a win over 7-8 Buffalo in the season finale to secure a playoff berth. Instead, he threw interceptions on New York’s final three possessions as the Jets fell 22-17, then agonized through a Steelers win at Cleveland, earning Pittsburgh that playoff spot.
EARLIER THIS week, Fitzpatrick admitted, “The best medicine for a performance like (against the Pats) is getting back out there. Obviously you don’t want to have weeks like I had ... that can’t happen if we’re going to win football games. For me and the roller-coaster I’ve been on (over a 16-year career), I have an easy way of putting things like that behind me and moving on.
“You walk into the locker room after a game when you know you didn’t do your best as a quarterback and let the team down … it’s hard to face those guys. The best thing that I’ve learned is just to pour everything I have into the next game.”
He added, “There’s a fine line there too because I can’t sit here and put so much pressure on myself to go out there and be perfect. At the same time, I’ve got to move on from last week, I’ve got to do a great job of getting everybody where they are supposed to be, throwing the ball to the right spot and doing the best we can on offense to generate some confidence and more rhythm, and that falls on me.”
AS FOR THE Bills’ linebacking concerns, four of the six activated left last week’s 27-17 win over the Jets with injuries and three of them won’t play tomorrow.
Middle backer Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), one of the NFL’s best, and play-making outside backer Matt Milano (hamstring) are out, as is backup Del’Shawn Phillips (quad).
The only healthy starter is A.J. Klein, the free agent signee from New Orleans. Meanwhile, Tyrel Dodson, a practice squadder last season who was also injured in the opener (neck), will start for Edmunds. That leaves two linebackers, currently on the practice squad – former Bill Deon Lacey and trade acquisition Andre Smith, who was subsequently cut – vying for the other outside backer spot. Buffalo’s only other linebacker is kicking teams specialist Tyler Matakevich.
MEANWHILE, Miami’s focus is on Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who had career highs in yards (312), passing attempts (46) and completions (33) against the Jets, but also fumbled twice, losing both, giving him 24 bobbles in 29 career games.
Still, Flores is impressed.
“I think he’s made incredible growth from the time we first saw him until now – from an accuracy standpoint, just an overall game presence,” Miami’s second-year coach said. “He’s got command of the offense. His leadership, you can see it on a play-to-play basis. That team rallies around him. But just as a quarterback, he’s more accurate.
“Obviously he’s always been able to extend plays and pick up yardage with his legs (18 career rushing touchdowns, including one against the Jets). He’s more of a dual-threat as far as throwing the ball downfield. He’s more comfortable. He’s coming into his own. He’s a great kid. I can’t say enough good things about him. It will be a great challenge for us.”
FLORES added of the Bills, “They’re a really good football team, well-coached. We’re up against a pretty tough defense this week. They fly around, they play well together … you can see the rapport and camaraderie that’s been built.
“Sean and Brandon (Beane, general manager) have done an incredible job. it’s about bringing in the right types of people. They’ve got a great staff over there ... then bringing in the right types of players.”
About facing Buffalo’s offense, Flores added, “As far as dual-threat from a run-game and running quarterback, we have seen some of it; but this team offers some other issues. When you’ve got two outstanding receivers on the perimeter (Stephon Diggs and John Brown), it’s hard to load up on the run game.”
As for the other side of the ball, he noted, “(Their) defense is very multiple … they can do a lot of different things. (But) we’ve got to play at our strengths too. Each week is a different challenge. They have a very good, fast, experienced defense with everybody understanding what they’re trying to get done. In terms of productivity, these guys are really tough to play against.”