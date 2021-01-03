Notes from Buffalo’s impressive 56-26 win over the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon at Bills Stadium:
— Buffalo’s 56 points scored are the most since it beat Miami, 58-24, at War Memorial Stadium in 1966. The victory also marked the first time the Bills have gone unbeaten in the division (6-0) in franchise history and their 13-win season is only the third time they have reached that total as the 1990 and ‘91 squads also went 13-3.
— With the end of the regular season, Buffalo’s 2021 opponents are locked, sort of.
Naturally, there are the divisional home-and-home series with the Patriots, Jets and Dolphins. Other teams visiting Orchard Park this coming campaign are the Texans, Colts, Falcons, Panthers and Steelers. Meanwhile, the Bills, besides their AFC East foes, will visit Jacksonville, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Tennessee and Kansas City.
There also could be a 17th game, as the NFL and its Players Association have agreed to that, but there’s no guarantee it will happen as soon as next season. If it does, the exhibition campaign will be reduced to three games. With a 17th game, the league’s 32 teams will alternate between eight and nine home games each season with the added matchup played against a member of the opposite conference in the same divisional position. In other words, next year, for instance, the Bills would play the winner of either the NFC East, North, South or West.
— Bills quarterback Josh Allen broke Drew Bledsoe’s franchise record for passing yards in a season (4,359) as, in his half of action, he ended his day with 4,544. He also expanded his record for touchdown passes in a season to 37 with three more, two to Isaiah McKenzie and one to John Brown.
— A multi-purpose wide receiver, McKenzie’s two touchdown receptions gave him five on the season. In his first three years (Denver and Buffalo) he had none, but rushed for two in 2018.
Of course, his capper was the 84-yard punt return for a score, Buffalo’s first such TD since Marcus Thigpen went 75 yards against the Packers in December 2014. McKenzie’s return was the longest since Leodis McKelvin had an 88-yarder for a score in 2012.
— Bills wideout Stefon Diggs had seven receptions for 76 yards in one half of action, giving him 127 catches for 1,535 yards, both franchise records formerly held by Eric Moulds.
— Buffalo’s receiving yards leader for the game was rookie Gabriel Davis, who caught two balls for 102 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown from backup QB Matt Barkley.
— Buffalo cornerback Josh Norman notched his third career “pick six.” He intercepted a pass by Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa and returned it 16 yards for a TD, the Bills’ third defensive touchdown of the season, the second on a pick (Taron Johnson had the other).
Finally, safety Dean Marlowe picked off Tagovailoa twice in the second half, his first two interceptions of the campaign.
— The Bills’ fourth takeaway was a fumble recovery by defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who covered a ball knocked loose from Miami wide receiver Mack Hollins after he was hit by linebacker Andre Smith.
— Buffalo’s first turnover was an interception of Allen by Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones, his second of the year. However, it took a challenge by Miami coach Brian Flores to have it count … the initial ruling on the field was that Jones was out of bounds.
Later, Barkley was intercepted by cornerback Xavien Howard, his NFL-leading 10th of the season, the most since Dallas’ Everson Walls picked off 11 in 1981.
— The Bills’ lone sack of Tagovailoa was logged by middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, his second of the year. Miami’s only sack of Allen was logged by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel who has 5.5 on the season.
— Buffalo punter, Corey Bojorquez, among the NFL leaders, had four kicks for a 54-yard average.
— Edmunds had a game-high nine tackles, five of them solos, the same number logged by linebacker Matt Milano. Safety Eric Lowe topped the Dolphins with seven tackles while Jones had a game-high six solos.
— Bills tight end Tyler Kroft avoided the Covid-19 quarantine of his position on Oct. 24 – Dawson Knox tested positive, and Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney and Nate Becker had contact with him – because he was at the hospital as his wife was delivering their first child.
Subsequently, Kroft went on the Covid-19 list for five days because of his contact with Norman. He missed the last five games, inactive, since coming off the list, but now is back on it with his own positive test.
— The Bills activated Brown after a month on injured reserve (knee) and last week on the Covid-19 list. His TD catch was No. 3 on the season. Meanwhile, Buffalo called up four practice squaders to the 53-player roster: cornerback Dane Jackson, defensive lineman Mike Love, running back Antonio Williams and Becker. All four were active for the game and Williams, an undrafted rookie, in the fourth quarter scored his first two NFL touchdowns (18 and 2 yards) and topped Buffalo’s rushers with 12 carries for 64 yards.
— Inactive for Buffalo on Sunday were wide receiver Cole Beasley (knee), cornerback Tre’Davious White, tight end Reggie Gilliam (knee/hamstring), tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness), defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison, running back Taiwan Jones and quarterback Jake Fromm.
Brown started for Beasley and Norman replaced White. Meanwhile, to protect Buffalo wide receiver/returner Andre Roberts, coach Sean McDermott used McKenzie both on kickoffs and punts, the latter producing the 84-yard TD. Roberts’ previous best this season was 38 yards.
Miami’s lone starting inactive was wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant (ankle).