Olean, NY (14760)

Today

Light snow during the morning. Then remaining cloudy during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.