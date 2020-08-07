BROCKWAY — This year, bragging rights belong to the schools of the former Allegheny Mountain League.
Ridgway quarterback Paul Gresco utilized his arsenal of versatile playmakers — namely Elker teammates Matt Dush and Austin Green — to supply the offense as they had during their high school careers, while Jon Wood (Brockway), John Wittman (Elk Co. Catholic) and a host of others supplied key plays on defense as the AML toppled the KSAC in the fifth annual Varischetti All-Star Football Game at an empty Varischetti Field, 24-6.
With its victory, the AML improved its series record to 4-1. It won the first three contests, which began in 2016, before the KSAC took its first victory last summer.
“It’s a win,” a delighted AML head coach Tony Gerg (Elk Catholic) said. “It’s going to get a little chippy here and there, but for the most part you can appreciate everything (the players) did … it was a good win.”
And a dominant win, at that.
The AML All-Stars outgained their KSAC counterparts 314-138, thanks in large part to big plays from the aforementioned Elkers as well as tough running from a bevy of AML backs.
Gresco completed seven of 18 passes for 97 yards and a pair of touchdowns -- one a 34-yard bomb to Green and the other a quick 11-yard hit over the middle to Dush, while Green finished the night with three receptions for a game-high 76 receiving yards.
The two scores came in the second quarter. The AML trailed 6-3 before Gresco found Green with 9:21 left in the half to put the AML up 10-6. The AML extended that lead to 17-6 with 1:05 to go in the half on Dush’s score.
For his efforts, Green was named offensive MVP for the AML.
“He’s a heck of an athlete,” Gerg said of Green. “And with Gresco out there and the two of them together, I knew (a score) would happen sooner or later.”
The trio’s air raid was bolstered by several tailbacks doing their part and by a staunch AML defense.
As a group, the AML rushed for 205 yards on 30 carries. Brockway’s Wood led the charge with 64 yards on seven rushes, while Kane’s Jake Alcorn ran for 33 yards on five carries and Port Allegany’s Josh Rees added 27 yards on four carries.
Alcorn and Wood also factored largely into the AML’s defensive performance. Wood was frequently in on plays and making tackles, while Alcorn chipped in on tackling and came up with important pass defenses, as well. As a whole, the AML defense surrendered just 138 total yards and nine first downs.
The backbreaking play, though, came from Elk Catholic’s Wittman, who snagged an interception off of Isaak Jones (Keystone) along the goal line to stop the KSAC from drawing to within 17-13.
Then, two AML drives later, Wittman bolted 50 yards for the final score of the night to put the game away, 24-6.
Wittman was named AML defensive MVP for his pick.
“How about an ECC kid making plays?” Gerg said with a grin. “It was a lot of fun.”
The KSAC had initially grabbed a 6-3 lead after the first quarter, as Karns City’s Anthony Kamenski found fellow Gremlin Hunter Rowe for a 19-yard touchdown pass with 42 seconds left in the period.
In addition to that score, Rowe led all backs with 89 yards on 13 carries, earning him offensive MVP honors for his team.
Outside of that score and a few chunk plays by Rowe, though, Gerg had no complaints of his defense.
“We knew what they’d bring to the table and how athletic they were. We were just trying to be patient on defense and keep them inside the tackles,” Gerg said. “We gave up that score, but I think our secondary did a really good job of slowing them down and forcing the run.”
Indeed, KSAC passers completed just three passes on 14 attempts, and Kamenski was on the run much of the night.
And those all around efforts from some of District 9’s best were perhaps what Gerg enjoyed the most.
“It’s the nice thing, because you see these guys on film and appreciate what they can do,” he said. “You have one night to coach them, and it was a good win.”