Phil Veccio had revealed as much prior to his team’s season-opener earlier this month.
“Really, in practice, the defense has looked much better than our offense has,” the fifth-year Olean High football coach noted, before adding, somewhat presciently, “hopefully, it will be exciting for us defensively.”
Given the limited preparation time for this shortened spring season, a narrower window to work with quarterbacks, a handful of whom either missed or were scarcely available for the first week of practice while finishing basketball season and the collective talent returning on that side of the ball, it seemed that local teams would be further along defensively at this stage of the year.
But if that was going to be the bigger strength anyway, then perhaps that’s not a bad thing. Because defense is what propelled many of the Big 30’s New York teams to victory in Week 2.
Indeed, the six Section 6 squads in action, plus Bolivar-Richburg, went a combined 5-2 over the weekend, while two others (Randolph, Cattaraugus-Little Valley) were idle due to COVID-related pauses. And all five of those winners produced shutdown efforts defensively, allowing, impressively, an average of just 7.2 points and 178 total yards, with one shutout and only Pioneer (in a 38-14 victory over Burgard/Buffalo Arts) surrendering more than a single touchdown.
AND IF Week 1 was a good start for local teams, Week 2 was a strong next step in their attempt to make something of this five-week sprint (plus an extra two weeks for the postseason).
Olean, on the road, allowed only a third-quarter touchdown and made just enough plays (notching the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run from quarterback Railey Silvis) to edge Dunkirk, 14-8, for its first win of the year. In doing so, it not only avenged a season-opening 7-6 loss to the Marauders from the fall of ‘19, it moved into the Top 25 of MaxPreps.com’s Section 6 rankings, at No. 22.
Elsewhere:
— Franklinville/Ellicottville’s bend-but-don’t-break defense held strong as the Titans ultimately pitched a shutout of Salamanca, which had tallied 52 points the week prior, for its first win (7-0) of the year. In his initial action of the season, quarterback Logan Frank (who’d missed Week 1 with an illness), accounted for 100 total yards, including F/E’s lone score, on a 63-yard run, and was part of a defense that allowed just 152 yards on the night.
For his efforts, the senior signal-caller was one of 15 Section 6 players to be named a Connolly Cup/ADPRO Sports “Performer of the Week.”
— B-R, like F/E, was outgained, but also allowed just a single touchdown (after having brought a two-score lead into the fourth quarter) in stunning Oakfield-Alabama (14-8), a two-time defending state 8-man champion and one of the best small-school programs in Section 5.
— Portville strengthened its case for being the best team in Class D, at least for the moment, following up a message-sending 34-0 victory over St. Mary’s-Lancaster with a 60-6 shellacking of Maple Grove. The Panthers jumped to No. 11 in the MaxPreps Top 25, the highest of all Big 30 teams, and one four local squads in the Top 25, alongside Randolph (No. 16), Pioneer (No. 18) and Olean (No. 22).
— Pioneer, meanwhile, limited Burgard to just 205 yards of offense behind big individual outings from Jordan King (10 tackles, 2 for loss, two forced fumbles) and Logan Ellis (6 tackles, 2 for loss, sack, fumble recovery). The Panthers, now 2-0, are one of two Big 30 programs with a Trench Trophy nominee (for an outstanding performance from a lineman) through each of the first two weeks as Pioneer’s Talen Lake earned the citation in Week 1 and Portville’s Jared Zenner picked up the nod on Monday.
BUT while much of the Big 30 has begun to gain its footing, other teams, such as Allegany-Limestone, are still finding their way.
The Gators had a couple of bright moments before ultimately falling to Class C powerhouse Southwestern, 43-6, in their season-opener. And though it was the first time A-L had taken the field, it was actually its second loss.
Though a number of games have been canceled, switched or postponed due to COVID-19, the Gators were one of the few teams made to take a forfeit after their initial season-opener against Clymer-Sherman-Panama was called off. Here’s the explanation that came from Section 6 on that matter:
“(A-L’s) Week 1 game was a bit different than the majority of COVID games we’re dealing with,” Section 6 chair Ken Stoldt said in an email. “Although Allegany-Limestone had several players on quarantine, they still actually had enough players to field a team. The issue however, is that many of the players were new to the sport or underclassmen.
“The concern from A-L was soundly based on safety. The belief was that these younger players or first-year players being asked to play after 10 days of practice could put them at a safety risk, especially when opening with an experienced, defending two-time state champion. After much consideration, the decision was to take the forfeit, and not put the younger players at risk.”
A-L will get another chance for its first win this weekend against Falconer/Cassadaga Valley, but that was, without question, the right call in Week 1.