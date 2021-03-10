For the second consecutive year, the Big 30 Senior Classic, a March basketball tradition in recent years, will not be held.
The effects of COVID-19 on the high school sports season made scheduling the event an impossibility to organizers at the Big 30 Athletic Fund. But the work that group has always done to provide scholarships to student-athletes will continue.
The Senior Classic, founded in 2015 and held through 2019 until the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s game, pits senior boys and girls basketball players from New York and Pennsylvania in games that are staged soon after the end of the high school postseason.
“It’s unfortunate,” acknowledged Senior Classic chairman Dave Fuhrman, the former Bradford boys coach. “We think that it’s one of the premier all-star games in the area. It’s unfortunate that we’re not going to be able to hold it. But hopefully with this vaccine getting rolled out, people getting vaccinated, next season we’ll be back to some sort of normalcy and we can get back to holding a game because I think it’s a popular event and the kids and coaches enjoy it.
“We tie it together with our hall of fame induction, so we feel bad that we’ve had to put our recent hall of fame class on hold now for two years.”
Fuhrman said planning for the game usually starts in the fall. But at that time, the status of high school basketball season, particularly in New York, remained a question. New York didn’t start its season until February, with teams racing to finish before the end of this month. Attendance restrictions remain in place. Interstate competitions are also not yet allowed for high school teams. So Fuhrman didn’t see a possible venue at which to hold the game.
“There’s still attendance limitations and we use that event as one of our main fundraisers so that would take a lot of that aspect away from it,” Fuhrman said. “Plus, Portville has always been kind enough to host the event for us and I think most schools don’t want outside groups, with COVID, using their facilities. So we thought that was going to be a big hurdle to try and even find a venue and then the fact we’re dealing with interstate, New York vs. Pennsylvania, so you’ve got two states involved.”
While disappointed the game will again not happen, Fuhrman ultimately is glad basketball players got to play at all this winter.
“The culmination of all those things, we thought there were too many hurdles to overcome to put the game on for this year,” he said. “It’s unfortunate, although I will say this: our committee is glad to see that both New York and Pennsylvania were able to have at least an abbreviated or maybe a shortened regular season. We’re happy that the kids got the opportunity to play at least the regular season. Our district playoffs over here just started this week.”
Big 30 Athletic Fund chairman Brian Green said his organization plans to give away $7,000 in scholarships, which can be earned in three different categories: the academic scholarships for student-athletes in any two sports, the Senior Classic scholarships for basketball players and the 12th Man Award given to a football player on both sides of the New York and Pennsylvania border.
The Athletic Fund now works with the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation to run its scholarship program. To apply, students can use the scholarship portal by visiting www.cattfoundation.org/apply-for-scholarships.
“Last year we gave out four academic scholarships as we have for the last 14, 15 years, then we gave out two 12th Man awards and then, for the first time, four awards to a member of each team of the Senior Classic. So that’s what we’re going to do again this year,” Green said.
But this year, with the Senior Classic again canceled, the game’s scholarships are open to senior basketball players from participating schools. A scholarship will go to an individual from each of the four groups: New York and Pennsylvania boys and New York and Pennsylvania girls. To apply for this scholarship, applicants must write an essay of 250 words on what playing basketball means to them and email it to taylor@cattfoundation.org.
Green wants to increase awareness among these programs about what the Athletic Fund does with the money raised by events like the Senior Classic from generous donors.
“I know we reach out to coaches, athletic directors and guidance counselors, and last year we still had schools that did not submit anybody,” Green said. “But it’s open to any senior student who fits that criteria, so I know Olean, Allegany-Limestone, Portville, Bradford, Smethport, Otto-Eldred (all had nominations). But then there were schools we didn’t get anything from. We certainly didn’t want that.
“It’s open to any school that participates in the Senior Classic, so that’s actually 40 schools. You’re talking kids from Randolph all the way to St. Marys, Cameron County, Ridgway, Kane, Sheffield, Galeton, Northern Potter, Andover, Genesee Valley, Pioneer, Belfast.”
Green encouraged those interested in scholarships to work with the foundation. Even if they don’t qualify or win a Big 30 scholarship, there are other opportunities.
“There’s multiple scholarship opportunities through the foundation even if somebody doesn’t qualify for one of ours, that they may qualify for (ones) that they’re not aware of,” Green said. “I didn’t even know of the foundation until the fall of two or three years ago and it’s been around for 25 years. They do a fantastic job, and from our standpoint, they handle the money, they handle the scholarship program, they’ve got a committee that picks the winners. From my standpoint, it’s a no-brainer. It takes a lot off my plate.”