In any other year, Inga Welty would be “gung-ho into basketball” by now.
The Portville girls coach would have long since been holding open gyms and individual workouts. She’d have begun preparations for the start of practice, which typically would have come in about a week.
She’d already be planning for how the Panthers might build off a rock-solid 16-6 season that ended with a 62-55 loss to Falconer in the Section 6 Class C semifinals last March 5, just days before the world changed forever.
Welty is hopeful that some form of hoops might be on the horizon.
She was recently notified by her athletic director that Portville’s teams will be able to start open gyms in two weeks. The Allegany-Limestone boys, meanwhile, have been allowed to conduct team activities, albeit in a limited fashion and with masks.
Mostly, though, local coaches such as Welty and A-L’s Glenn Anderson have had to follow in the footsteps of their fall predecessors and the spring coaches before that: They’ve had to sit tight, wait and wonder.
“That’s what’s frustrating,” Welty acknowledged, “because we have no idea what to expect. You never know what the state’s going to say (about what will be allowed to happen).”
MUCH LIKE the previous two high school sports seasons, the winter campaign remains mired in that word … uncertainty.
And even now, nearly eight months after the COVID-19 pandemic first took hold, this latest segment of Big 30 coaches has little idea of what their seasons may look like … or if they’ll come to fruition at all.
They know, at this point, that they’re still scheduled to begin practice on Monday, Nov. 30. Last week, the state budget director said that Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to address the status (and potential) for winter sports “sometime in November,” a positive sentiment after the initial time frame for such a decision was by Dec. 31.
“So yeah, hopefully soon we’ll get something because right now everything’s just completely up in the air,” said Anderson, whose team’s 2019-20 season ended just two days before the sports world came to a halt on March 12, in the Section 6 Class B state qualifier, and who might not have been expecting to deal with these same questions in the following campaign.
“Some people seem to have heard one thing; I don’t think anyone really knows what’s going on.”
GIVEN recent history, that hasn’t been a good thing for the area’s sports programs.
And they know, even while trying to remain “cautiously optimistic,” that as November approaches and time begins to run out, the prospect of a winter season doesn’t seem particularly promising.
Soccer season, though still intact, has been hit hard of late by postponements and cancellations as a result of COVID-19 exposures. The virus has begun to surge again, both locally and nationally, with the U.S. setting consecutive single-day highs for cases on both Monday and Tuesday and experts counting on another winter-weather wave.
And most troubling is this:
If Cuomo was so uneasy about allowing outdoor sports, some of the medium-risk variety, under better COVID-related conditions, what’s he going to say about indoor, close-contact athletics at a time when the virus is raging?
Unfortunately, the signs are ominous, Anderson agreed.
“Yeah, I think it’s kind of hard to have a great feeling about it,” he said. “I kind of thought back in September, alright, if we get through the fall season and that goes pretty well, I think we’ve got a pretty good shot. But I think things are trending in the wrong direction.”
He added: “Hopefully we’ll end up being able to play. Being without fans is one thing, but I just feel for these kids. I couldn’t imagine being in high school and losing a single sports season, let alone some of these baseball and football players, three-straight, potentially.”
AND THOUGH it’s quickly becoming a broken record, that’s the message they’ve relayed to their kids: Try to remain hopeful.
It’s concerning, Welty said, that with not being able to start team activities for another two weeks, her Panthers might be “a little behind the eight ball.” But she can live with those circumstances if it means her team can, at some point, take the floor again.
It’s still those small victories that matter.
“Because I look at it like this,” she said. “If the kids get to do anything basketball-related, I will be happy. The kids will be happy. We just need to be able to do something.”
The Gators, meanwhile, are doing all they can to stay ready right now … for the good news that continues to elude so many local athletes.
“We’re getting in the gym twice a week,” Anderson said. “We’re doing pretty much shooting workouts with masks and all that stuff, and that’s not ideal because running around and shooting the ball with masks on, that’s a little bit taxing on your breathing.
“I think we’re doing all we can do considering the circumstances and just kind of hoping for the best. That’s kind of the message I’ve extended to the guys: Let’s be ready if it happens and hope for the best, and we’ll deal with it if it doesn’t (go our way).”
