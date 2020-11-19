BELFAST — In what was its fourth-straight trip to the sectional finals, the Belfast boys soccer team was hoping to even the score.
The Bulldogs were Section 5 Class D2 champions in 2017 before falling in the class’ championship game each of the following two years. On Wednesday night, top-seeded Belfast looked to make it two out of four titles.
No. 2 Jasper-Troupsburg had other ideas, however, as an early second-half goal gave the Wildcats a 1-0 win and this year’s Class D2 championship.
After a scoreless first half, Tyler Flint scored 50 seconds into the second frame to give J-T a lead that it would not surrender. Flint dribbled through the Bulldog defense before beating goalkeeper Stephen Struckmann for his fourth goal of the season.
“We outplayed them in the first half, and they outplayed us in the second,” Belfast coach Mark Sullivan said. “They played solid defense and they were quick. They were faster than we were, and that was a big difference.”
Belfast’s best chance came in the first half, when a J-T defender cleared a Bulldog header off of the back line after the shot evaded goalkeeper Colby Cornish. Cornish would finish with seven saves, while Struckman made nine saves for the Bulldogs.
“It’s frustrating being (in the finals) four years in a row and only winning one,” Sullivan said. “But, it takes good, hard work to get to (there).”
Belfast ends its season at 9-4 after going an impressive 8-0 in its league. The Bulldogs will graduate nine seniors, a group that the program will miss, Sullivan said.
This was the end of the road for the Wildcats, as well, who finish their season at 7-4.
“Disappointed right now, but we had a good season,” Sullivan said. “We didn’t get the bounce tonight. (We) worked hard all year, and we’re losing a good group of seniors.”