ST. MARYS, Pa. — For the first time in over three months, Nate Beimel was back where he belonged.
The former St. Marys star jogged to the mound in the top of the ninth inning, his team holding an 8-5 lead. He threw a couple of pitches, dug the dirt to his specifications and peered in for the sign from his catcher.
In this moment, all was right in his world again.
One hundred and four days after last doing so, as a freshman pitcher at Division I Columbia, Beimel was finally able to take the field again, helping to stage a pickup game at Beimel Field, owned by his uncle, last weekend.
The exhibition contest, pitting former and (what were supposed to be) current members of the Olean Oilers against a team of former St. Marys standouts, including Nate, older brother Michael and their buddies, was the brainchild of the Oilers’ director of operations, Matt Fidurko, the Beimels’ father, Mike, and the brothers.
All four got on the horn with guys they know have been pining to play since mid-March, when baseball was among the sports shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a kind of local all-star game was formed.
“New York obviously still can’t have anything going on there, but since PA was open … we noticed that everybody was just itching to get back on the field and compete,” Nate said, “and all that went into it was just talking to my Uncle Ron, and since we couldn’t go to any of the other fields because parks are still kind of iffy, we figured that would be the right place.”
Of course, in an effort to make this game as “official” as possible, there was a number of other tasks that had to be completed. But for the Beimels, a baseball family through and through, checking those boxes was a labor of love.
A WEEK beforehand, they tended the field, remolding the mound, repairing the infield dirt “because it was just in rough shape overall, and really just fixed up the field and got it ready.” Through one of the player’s fathers, who used to oversee their scheduling for the local Little League, they were also able to secure three umpires, paying them for their services.
Fidurko organized the Olean team, whose lineup featured a handful of former Big 30 standouts, including Caleb Nuzzo (Bradford), Peyton Manion (Bradford), Zach Hemphill (Allegany-Limestone), Howie Stuckey (Port Allegany), Garrett Boldt (Olean) and Dylan Vincent (Olean), the latter four of whom had planned to play with the Oilers this summer. Among the other St. Marys players were current Dutch star Christian Coudriet, alumni Hayden Tettis and Taylor Boland (Elk County Catholic) and friends from Penn, Penn State and Morehead State.
“And that’s all she wrote, basically,” Nate said. “We kind of threw it together and it happened to work out exactly as planned.”
Though nobody had swung at a live pitch in months, both teams got off to a fast start, plating two runs each in the first inning. From there, they went back-and-forth until St. Marys was able to take its three-run lead in the sixth inning.
The younger Beimel entered in the ninth and closed out the St. Marys triumph.
THE GAME, as one might expect, was far from a picture of perfection.
It was accompanied, players acknowledged, by overthrows, passed balls, bad swings and other rust that was naturally going to come with being idle for so long. But it was fun, it was live baseball and it went off without a hitch.
And while Fidurko and the Beimels haven’t made a set-in-stone plan to turn this one-game exhibition into a potentially summer-long series, they certainly aren’t against the idea either.
“We were talking to Matt,” said Nate, who played (with his brother) for the Oilers last summer and had logged nine innings in his debut spring at Columbia before his season was halted after only eight games. “He was talking about how they can’t do anything up there, so why not come down here and play a few games; it’s only an hour and 10 minutes away, and if we can get our live work in, that’s so much better than nothing.
“It would definitely be an option for more in the summer, because if we can get that work in, why not? It’s so much better for us.”
UP UNTIL the coronavirus changed everything, Beimel’s plan was set. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound lefthander was going to make the anticipated jump to Division I and then, instead of returning to Olean, head west to play in the California Collegiate League.
Even now, he’s unsure of how the rest of his summer might play out.
One option is to spend a month in Texas at the Beimel Baseball facility, operated by cousin Joe, who spent 13 seasons in the Majors, most notably with the Pirates from 2001-03. Another is to remain here and continue to play pickup games in town.
No matter what he decides, though, one thing will hold true: It felt great to finally take the field again.
“There was nothing better,” he said. “That day was what I was looking forward to for so long. “Since I was four years old, I’ve been playing 25-plus games, even through T-ball, then all of a sudden I play eight games this whole year and it’s just shut down. It was different, but once you got back on the field, there was nothing better than being back out there.”