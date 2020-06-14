OLEAN — Sydney Beeman has been appointed head coach of the new men’s and women’s cross country teams at Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean.
“Sydney came highly recommended from the St. Bonaventure University cross country program,” said JCC’s athletics and recreation director George Sisson. “She has high credentials at the collegiate level and is well-respected at area high schools and colleges.”
Sisson emphasized Beeman’s high level of energy and familiarity with the Olean area as strengths in starting her first collegiate coaching position.
“This new component to our campus is just one initiative that JCC president Daniel DeMarte and JCC’s board of trustees are working on for our Cattaraugus County service area,” said Paula Snyder, executive director of the Cattaraugus County Campus. “I look forward to introducing Sydney to our students, staff, and faculty and parents this fall.”
Beeman, a native of Sayre, Pa., was a decorated athlete at St. Bonaventure, competing in cross country in all four years while also competing in three seasons in track and field. Beeman etched her name in the Bona record books, placing in the top 10 in the 5K and 6K.
She posted the fifth-fastest 6K time in the school’s history last fall at the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Northeast regionals. Beeman was also a star on the track, placing in the top 10 in the 800 and 1,500 meter events. While in high school, Beeman qualified for state competitions on multiple occasions.
Beeman graduated from St. Bonaventure in December 2019, earning a bachelor’s degree in human movement science.
“I want to respect the athletes and in return, I want them to respect me,” said Beeman. “I want to be able to communicate with the student-athletes and to be able to teach and train them.”
Beeman is committed to connecting with student-athletes off the course as well.
“I hope to impact young runners like I was in my career throughout high school and college,” Beeman added. “I want to help them improve as runners but more importantly, as students and individuals.”