Notes from the Chiefs’ 38-24 win over the Bills in Sunday night’s American Football Conference Championship Game at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium:
— Bills rookie kicker Tyler Bass hit two 51-yard field goals, the longest in Arrowhead Stadium’s playoff history. That broke the record of 50 yards by current Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker set a week earlier. Oddly, Bass missed his first extra point attempt, hitting the upright, his third miss in 65 tries this season.
He also executed a perfect onside kick with the Bills trailing 38-21 with just over four minutes to play. Middle linebacker Tremaine Edwards recovered for Buffalo.
— For the first time in NFL history, a team had two players each exceed 100 yards receiving in consecutive playoff games. In last week’s win over Cleveland, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had eight catches for 110 yards and wideout Tyreek Hill eight for 108. Against the Bills, Kelce had 13 catches for 118 (plus two TDs) and Hill nine receptions for 172.
— The Bills’ lone giveaway came when a Josh Allen pass went through the hands of wide receiver John Brown and was intercepted by cornerback Rashad Fenton, his second of the season. It was Allen’s first career playoff interception in four games.
— Kansas City’s only giveaway came when wide receiver Mecole Hardman muffed a Corey Bojorquez punt at the Chiefs 3-yard-line with Buffalo running back Taiwan Jones recovering.
— Kelce’s nine first-half receptions tied Shannon Sharpe (Denver) for the most receptions in the first half of an NFL playoff game and his 13 for the game also tied Sharpe and Kellen Winslow (San Diego) for the most catches in a postseason game.
— Kansas City’s first sack of Allen was by rookie defensive back L’Jarius Sneed for a 15-yard loss. It was Sneed’s fourth of the season, one in each of the last four games. The next two were by end Frank Clark, his seventh and eighth. And the last went to end Tanoh Kpassagnon, his second of the season … it went for 18 yards.
— Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens had a team-high eight tackles with his seven solos tying with cornerback Bashaud Breeland.
Safety Jordan Poyer topped the Bills in tackles (8) and solos (6).
— Two days before the game, the Bills elevated cornerback Dane Jackson and wide receiver Kenny Stills from the practice squad to the 53-man regular roster, but both were inactive for the Chiefs game. Also inactive for Buffalo were tight end Tyler Kroft, defensive end Trent Murphy, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, offensive lineman Jordan Devey and quarterback Jake Fromm.