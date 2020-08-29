PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — When Cailey Barnett made her decision to further her academic and basketball career at Pitt-Bradford in May, it was better late than never.
A senior at Port Allegany last year, Barnett narrowed her list down to two schools which included Elmira along with UPB. Alfred, Penn State DuBois, Thiel, Buffalo State and Grove City were among other schools that were interested as well.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a mandatory dead period in recruiting prohibited all in-person visits.
However, she was able to take a campus visit to Pitt-Bradford during her high school season (she also took a virtual visit to Elmira) and by the end of the recruiting process, her desire to play for head coach Kaserra Owens and the short distance to Pitt-Bradford’s campus led her to selecting the Panthers.
Owens, a former player for the Panthers, spent the 2018-19 season as an assistant coach at Pitt-Bradford and was the interim head coach for the 2019-20 campaign before having the interim tag removed late May.
“They contacted me in about December. They sent something to my coach before that, but (Pitt-Bradford) finally came to one of my games in December. And (Owens) pulled me aside and talked to me then and that was when I was like, ‘OK, this is how it’s going to be,’ because she was probably one of the first coaches that really spoke to me,” Barnett said.
“I wanted to be somewhere that my family could go and watch. I didn’t have to go too far to do something that I wanted to do.”
AFTER PLAYING mostly point guard and shooting guard at Port Allegany, Barnett will be playing those same positions and possibly some small forward for the Panthers.
According to Barnett, college coaches like her basketball IQ, toughness and ability to see the floor well. She values her defense and wants to improve her shooting at the college level.
“My number one thing for me was defense,” Barnett said. “I felt my defense was on top of where it should’ve been and I prided myself in my defense. And I think some areas I could’ve improved, my shooting wasn’t the greatest. I took up bad shots, I knew that, but you gotta do what you gotta do I guess.”
Barnett’s graduation from Port Allegany and college decision officially closed the chapter on her stellar high school career that saw her surpass over 1,000 career points, helping the Gators make back-to-back district playoff appearances in her junior and senior seasons.
She attributed some of her growth and development as a player to Port Allegany’s head coach, Jamie Evens.
According to Barnett, Evens coached her when she was in youth basketball and the two have been around each other over the years since Evens’ daughter is close in age to Barnett.
“Jamie was always a big part of my basketball career since I was little,” Barnett said. “He knew what to expect of me and he didn’t expect any less. He wasn’t OK if I gave him less than what he expected and that definitely helped push me and guide me to make me a stronger player because physically I was a strong player, but mentally I was not and he switched that for me. He made it so mentally I was a strong player.”
BARNETT WILL always remember her career-high 42-point game in a 93-20 win over Archbishop Walsh on Dec. 14. as well as the game after that in which she scored her 1,000th career point in a 56-24 win over Austin.
A 56-51 win at Coudersport during Barnett’s junior year is also a memorable game for her.
“That was the first time we had beaten (Coudersport) in years,” Barnett said. “(Coudersport) was a force to be reckoned with and we finally showed up and won out and that was good.”
But it was the team’s chemistry and comradery that made Barnett’s high school basketball experience a great one.
“I wanted to play on the floor with my girls and I knew that coming in and we knew that — that we wanted to be successful,” Barnett said.
“We were there for each other. We may not always liked each other, but we were there and I went every day trying to give a hundred percent. If I couldn’t do that, I knew it was time to walk away. Basketball’s something that I can always give a hundred percent to every day and everyone in that school knew it and they supported me through it.”
ALONG WITH basketball, Barnett was also active on the soccer field and diamond. She played striker and goalie for the Port Allegany soccer team and catcher for the softball team.
She considered being a two-sport athlete at Pitt-Bradford by playing soccer to help her stay in shape for basketball season but ultimately decided to focus on just basketball citing the physical demands that come with playing soccer.
“I love the sport, but I knew I couldn’t do it for another four years,” Barnett said regarding soccer. “People say that soccer’s not physically demanding, I walked away with more aches and pains from soccer than I did playing football when I was little.”
“And just basketball — I know I can do it every day all day long if I was allowed. It just doesn’t feel like work, I guess. It just feels like I’m just there to play.”
Like it did for many high school athletes across the country, the coronavirus caused Barnett to miss out on her senior softball season.
She has kept busy since then by running/walking about 10 miles a day, practicing her shooting and playing pick up basketball games once a week at Nate Zitnik’s house. Zitnik was one of Barnett’s teachers and is currently the head baseball coach at Port Allegany and new offensive coordinator at Bradford Area High School.
At Pitt-Bradford, Barnett is looking forward to majoring in nursing, helping improve a program that finished with just a 3-22 overall record last season and continuing to play the game she loves.
“They won three games last year and I want to change that,” Barnett said. “I wanna win games or at least make them close, but I just wanna play honestly.”