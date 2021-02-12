FAIRFAX, Va. – Tori Harris registered her third double-double of the season to power the St. Bonaventure women's basketball team to a 72-62 win over George Mason (3-15, 0-11 A-10) Friday at Eaglebank Arena.
Harris tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bonnies to their third consecutive win. Also scoring in double figures for Bona were Deja Francis (12), Asianae Johnson (11) and Emily Calabrese (10). Francis had a game-high six assists.
The Bonnies led for over 35 minutes to secure their first road victory of the season.
Bona (5-10, 4-8 A-10) used a hot-shooting first half to take a 39-32 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Daijah Jefferson led the Patriots with a game-high 25 points and 10 rebounds.
The Bonnies are back in action at noon Sunday when they visit George Washington.