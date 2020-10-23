SCIO — After each team found the back of the net in the first half, the Scio and Bolivar-Richburg boys soccer teams worked to a draw.
Jarrod Polk got the scoring started for the Wolverines on an assist from Jason Greeson at the 17:50 mark of the first half. Cameron Loucks answered on a penalty kick for Scio with 30 seconds left in the half. The score held through overtime for a 1-1 tie in the Allegany County Div. I game.
“I thought we came out in the first half and really did a nice job,” said Scio coach Dillon McFall. “I thought it was the best half of soccer that we’ve had this year.”
Each team had multiple chances in the overtime periods, but none that were successful. Cory Bolzan made nine saves in goal for Scio, while Wayne Karnuth made eight saves for B-R.
“We played hard for 100 minutes tonight, and I’m proud of the boys for doing so,” McFall said.
SENECA HIGHLANDS IU 9 Coudersport 5, Northern Potter 0
COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Coudersport used five different goal-scorers while improving to 6-7-1.
Caleb Burdick, Christian Furman (1 assist), Jacob Hooftallen, Ethan Ross and Sarah Chambers each had a marker in the win.
Isabelle Porterfield and Garrett Kellert each had a helper, while Rielly Streich had two.
Rosalyn Page made nine saves in the win for Coudy (6-7-1).
Northern Potter fell to 0-14.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV I Fillmore 3, Genesee Valley 0
BELMONT — Mitchell Ward scored two goals late in the first half and Isiah Voss added another in the second half to keep Fillmore undefeated (7-0).
In net for the Eagles, Dylan Valentine made four saves. Goalkeeper Keegan McKnight had seven saves for Genesee Valley (2-4-1).
“Fillmore’s a great team,” GV coach Ryan McKnight said. “They’re very well coached. We fought them hard, they got their first goal with 6:25 left in the second half and they got the second one five minutes later. I thought we played them well, but they snuck those two in right before half and that kind of broke our spirit.
“They’re just a great team, they’re great kids, they work very hard. They’re a very technical team.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Andover/Whitesville 3, Friendship 0
ANDOVER — Spencer Cook’s two first-half goals powered Andover/Whitesville (2-4-1) past Friendship (4-0).
Ethan Lewis added a goal with 16 minutes left in the second half, and Colby Gaines made three saves in goal for A/W.
Atlin Moore stopped 19 shots for Friendship.