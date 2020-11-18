BOLIVAR — It was a season at least 20 years in the making.
Before this year, the Bolivar-Richburg boys soccer team’s last winning season came in 2000 when it finished 13-6. In the two decades since, it had accumulated 18 losing campaigns, including 12 of four or fewer victories, and just one .500 campaign, in 2010 when it went 9-9.
This year, however, the Wolverines had won seven games as of Tuesday, one more than their previous three seasons combined (6-44-1 from 2017-19). It finished third in the six-team Allegany County Division I standings, earned a No. 3 seed in the Class C2 playoffs and advanced to the sectional semis for the first time this millennium with a 2-1 triumph over archrival Cuba-Rushford last Saturday.
But that’s where B-R’s breakthrough season came to a chilly end.
James Thomas and Sebri Fantauzzo scored on either side of halftime and Geneseo kept the Wolverines off the board in pulling a 2-0 triumph in the Class C2 semis on Tuesday. And instead of B-R, it was Geneseo that kept its inspired run alive, as the seventh-seeded Blue Devils knocked off both the No. 2 (Caledonia-Mumford) and No. 3 teams to reach Thursday’s championship game against top-seeded Naples (11-0).
Michael Walton assisted on both markers for Geneseo (7-8).
Bolivar-Richburg had a season-best four-game win streak come to an end and finished the year 7-5-2.